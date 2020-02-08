Investors have made it very clear last week that they are unwilling to abandon the buy-the-dip response to equity market setbacks, despite warning that the tried and tested approach may soon find its counterpart.

Indeed, an important warning came from Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz’s chief economic advisor and former managing director of Pimco. He made waves earlier this week when he warned that China’s coronavirus outbreak could be the trigger that could finally free investors from the buy-the-dip mentality. El-Erian made a convincing argument in a guest column in the Financial Times, warning that the potential for cascading the global economic crisis from an ongoing outbreak would jeopardize the ability of global central banks, many of which have already used up their monetary policy ammunition backstop.

That could prove to be true. However, investor confidence in the central bank’s backstop appears to be quite solid for now.

As concerns about the effects of the corona virus on the global economy increased and a strong sell-off in shares started, the Fed futures market said expectations for a rate cut later this year. The People’s Bank of China’s efforts to create incentives and liquidity also calmed the nerves and triggered a sharp rise in stocks, with all three major US benchmarks falling to record levels by Thursday.

“I think investors have known over a long period that the central banks, and especially the Fed, will be there to save the day,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors, with a fortune of 2 $ 8 trillion management, in an interview.

This is a mentality that goes back at least to the crash of 1987 before the financial crisis, when the idea of ​​a metaphorical “Fed Put” began to take hold.

However, some market observers share El-Erian’s doubts about the stability of a buy-the-dip framework based on the size of the central bank. While the central bank’s efforts are aimed at stopping demand, the virus outbreak has an impact on the supply side of the economy through its effects on factories and production in China.

See: Citi’s top strategist is alarmed by the rush of customers looking to buy the dip

In a Thursday note, analysts at the Montreal-based Pavilion Global Markets warned that a supply chain disruption could undermine the outperformance of growth stocks that have benefited primarily from central bank liquidity efforts if the spread of the virus is not curbed.

This is because the outbreak of China after the end of New Year’s holidays last weekend forced several factories to be closed. In addition, Wuhan and Greater Hubei is a global manufacturing base for the tech industry, according to Pavilion analysts.

This could pose a problem for a narrative where the S&P 500 rallied against the backdrop of a narrowing group of growth stocks. “This was justified when the growth stocks’ profits increased,” they said. “Now that [coronavirus] is affecting high-flyers’ ability to simply produce their goods, sell them even less, and increase their earnings.”

Read: According to the Fed report, the coronavirus outbreak is a new risk to the US outlook

The stocks appeared to be overbought according to technical indicators in late January, making them vulnerable to a retreat. The outbreak of the corona virus provided a catalyst, and stocks accelerated a sell-off on January 31. But the rapid recovery of the past week surprised even some bullish market watchers.

“Typically, you want to see that the market is no longer overbought but oversold, and then you feel like the entire sale has taken place,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial, in an interview with $ 1.519. “We couldn’t be oversold.”

Instead, the market roared back at signs that had slowed the spread of the virus, as well as a number of positive economic data from the United States, including a recovery from the Institute for Supply Management manufacturing indicators, she noted.

By Thursday, all three major indices were back in the record range. Stocks returned some of these gains on Friday, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.94%

still posted a 3% weekly increase during the S&P 500

SPX, -0.54%

3.2% increase – the largest weekly increase for both gauges since June, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq network

COMP, -0.54%

rose 4% for the largest weekly increase since November 2018.

Friday’s setback was recorded despite a robust job report from January. Some analysts were not convinced that the market was satisfactory about the continuing risks of the corona virus and the resulting reluctance to go long into the weekend. An unexpectedly weaker valuation of German factory orders also underlined concerns about the global economy, particularly with regard to the eurozone, which is considered vulnerable to a decline in Chinese demand.

In the end, however, the US consumer is likely to be the last piece of the puzzle that remains a pillar of the economy.

“If they start to withdraw when they start turning, it’s a sign that the virus has affected the economy to a much greater extent than originally thought,” said Victoria Fernandez, market strategist at Crossmark Global Investments. with $ 5.1 billion in assets under management, MarketWatch said.

“I don’t think that will happen. I think we will see a turnaround in the next few months,” she said. Global activity has largely recovered from what is likely to be in the first quarter.

The economic calendar for the coming week will provide insight into consumer sentiment, with January retail dates due on Friday along with a reading of consumer sentiment. Before that, the consumer price index for January is due on Thursday.

Investors will also hear from a number of Fed officials during the week. The high point is likely to be the half-yearly statement by Chairman Jerome Powell to the House and Senate committees on Tuesday and Wednesday. Fed Board candidates Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller will also appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

The earnings season is moving into the last section. Worn out, companies tend to exceed forecasts after successfully lowering the bar before results. In the current season, in which 64% of companies reported 500 results in the S&P, the overall result is 4.6% higher than the estimates – a figure that is below the five-year average according to FactSet. Of those who reported, 71% exceeded earnings forecasts, which are also below the five-year average.

Revenues offer a somewhat better picture: 67% of companies outperform sales estimates – better than the five-year average according to FactSet, even though the average beat rate of 0.7% is below average.

,