advertisement

Where is this dazzling bull market heading in the coming days and weeks?

Some nervous strategists, analysts and traders are struggling with this trillion-dollar question after the stock rally started relatively quickly by 2020.

So far, the main indices have checked all boxes for bulls. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

advertisement

DJIA, + 0.17%

reached a milestone of 29,000, the S & P 500 Index

SPX, + 0.39%

This was followed by its own landmark turn over 3,300 and the Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP, + 0.34%

recovers like 1999. All within the first 11 trading days of 2020, in which the Nasdaq (and the S & P 500) closed at all-time highs more than half the time.

In other words, the speed at which stocks rose in the first three weeks of this year, S&P 500 has already exceeded 2020 estimates for almost half of the 18 analysts surveyed by MarketWatch.

Part of the euphoria was sparked by the apparent easing of tension between China and the United States, which was compounded by the signing of the first stage of a trade resolution between Beijing and Washington on Wednesday. The other factor that keeps stocks alive is undoubtedly a U.S. Federal Reserve that cut interest rates three times to 1.75% to 2% in the past year and the markets have the impression that a low interest rate regime will be maintained for the foreseeable future.

Read: With this measure, the S & P 500 is overvalued like never before

“We remain irrationally optimistic until the top positioning and liquidity (a) cause bond yields to rise and a 4-8% stock correction,” analysts at Banc of America Securities wrote in a weekly market research report Friday.

However, even bulls know that stock markets are not going to go up indefinitely.

“So far, there has been continued prosperity in the market that has made investors nervous as we all remember that what goes up must go down,” Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corporation, told MarketWatch ,

And for some, is there any reason to believe that this year could be accompanied by volatility shocks on the way there?

First, around 87% of the components of the S & P 500 are traded above their 200-day average. This is used by technical analysts to estimate an asset’s bullish and bearish long-term dynamics (see chart below):

Source: Instinet

“That is the highest mark since July 2014. And on July 3, 2014 it was the last time 90%. It took a day, ”Frank Cappelleri, executive director of equity sales and trading at Instinet, told MarketWatch on Friday.

A measure of the buying intensity of the market is the highest level since January 2018. The relative strength index (RSI) over a rolling period of 14 days was 76.91 on Friday and reached 78.27 on December 27, marking the highest value since January 26, 2018 (see graphic in the appendix). Traditionally, the RSI, which records the speed of price changes in an asset, fluctuates between 0 and 100 and is considered overbought for values ​​over 70 and oversold for values ​​under 30:

So far, profits have pushed up share prices without corporate profits rising accordingly. In fact, stocks are overvalued according to the common price-earnings ratio (P / E), which compares the price of a stock to one year earnings per share compared to the recent past. In this way, according to FactSet data, the S & P 500 will be traded 18.6 times over the next 12 months. That’s above the average of 16.7 in the past five years and 14.9 in the past ten years, reports Chris Matthews of MarketWatch.

Perhaps this is why corporate earnings reports are gaining in importance this week and next, as the problems of Sino-US trade flows fade into the background and interest rates remain lower.

So far, this quarter’s earnings could help to further raise stocks if companies manage to outperform market expectations that have already been lowered.

MarketWatch’s Tomi Kilgore says earnings growth may be better than feared. “Analysts were more pessimistic than usual given the uncertainty surrounding the negative impact of US-China trade tensions and the slowdown in overseas growth.” Recession that the S&P 500 index companies officially re-entered in September for the first time in three years.

Overall, 70.5% of the 9% of S&P 500 companies that have previously reported earnings have, according to Refinitiv, exceeded expectations that were above the 65% beat rate for a typical quarter.

A more intense period of fourth-quarter earnings reporting begins next week in the U.S. vacation week next week, which could help determine the fate of this bull market, at least in the short term.

If the quarterly results can support this rally, investors should follow the advice of hedge fund star David Tepper and “ride a horse that runs”.

“The market in which we operate is growing or creeping upward. It doesn’t give investors a chance to buy pullbacks,” Paul Capital, President of Heritage Capital, told MarketWatch. He said this was one of the reasons why FOMO or the fear of not being on Wall Street seemed to have settled.

How close are we to a pullback? Who knows?

“The indicators don’t blink red when the market is at the top,” writes Mark Newton, a well-known. independent technical analyst. “It’s hard to go out there and really trumpet a big bearish call, which makes you wonder if it’s probably the right thing to do.”

Jim Carney, founder and CEO of alternative investment manager Parplus Partners, told MarketWatch: “It’s a difficult question. You have these people on TV who say all systems are up, there is no stress in the market and I can’t see what the next problem on the horizon will be. ‘

“But every time it looks good something happens … it’s almost scary and then it becomes unsettling,” he said.

Investors were skeptical enough to generate record bond inflows. According to Bank of America, purchases over the past two weeks (around $ 40 billion) indicate an annual bond buying pace of around $ 1 trillion (see attached graph). Perhaps that is the reason for the 10-year treasury statement

TMUBMUSD10Y, + 0.00%

The return in January was between 1.71 and 1.95%.

Source: B. von A.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at what lies ahead when the U.S. markets close on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Result highlights

Tuesday: Halliburton Co,

HAL, + 0.63%

Netflix

NFLX, + 0.31%,

and meInternational Business Machines Corp.,

IBM, + 0.24%.

Wednesday: Johnson & Johnson

JNJ, + 0.65%,

Baker Hughes Co.

BKR + 0.43%

Abbott Laboratories

ABT + 0.82%

United Airlines Holdings Inc,

UAL + 0.18%

and Citrix Systems Inc,

CTXS, + 0.29%

Texas Instruments Inc,

TXN, + 1.18%

and Kinder Morgan Inc.

KMI, -0.05%

after the bell.

THURSDAY: Dow components Procter & Gamble Co.,

PG + 0.27%

Travelers Cos. Inc,

TRV, + 1.35%

and Intel Corp.

INTC, -0.10%

and American Airlines Group Inc.

AAL + 0.60%

Southwest Airlines Co,

LUV, -0.52%

and E-Trade Financial

ETFC, + 0.39%

and Union Pacific Corp.

UNP + 0.77%.

Friday: American Express

AXP, + 0.74%

Synchrony Financial

SYF, + 0.79%

NextEra Energy Inc,

NEE, + 0.45%

and Air Products & Chemicals Inc,

APD, + 0.52%

economic reports

Wednesday: Chicago Fed National Activity Index at 8:30 a.m. ET, FHFA Home Price Index at 9 a.m. ET, pending home sales and exits at 10:00 a.m. ET

Thursday: Unemployment claims at 8:30 a.m., leading indicators at 10 a.m. and production by the Kansas City Fed at 11 a.m.

Friday: Flash Composite PMIs Services and Manufacturing at 9:45 a.m.

advertisement