Why investors can't afford to get through this week's ECB meeting

advertisement

Nobody expects politics to change when European central banks meet on Thursday, but Christine Lagarde could still provide some valuable pointers on the way forward.

In fact, Bank of America economists have largely ignored the relatively poor minutes of the December ECB meeting, which some officials have expressed concern about the possible negative side effects of negative interest rates, and could be caught falling asleep if they look to the future strategic review of the central bank.

Confidence in the region’s prospects improved in December before the US-China deal and the UK election helped further resolve the uncertainty. And “green drives” in economic data and the potential for further upward movement in core inflation could stimulate the discussion about an early shift in the equilibrium of risks for the eurozone from a downward movement in a “neutral” direction.

advertisement

The Euro

EURUSD, -0.0270%

was little changed against the dollar on Wednesday, changing hands at $ 1.1085. The single currency was under pressure in the new year, falling 1.2% since December 31.

“We will listen to ECB President Lagarde very carefully about the balance of risks, schedule and goal of the strategy review,” they wrote. “And we would not be surprised if, after the press conference, ECB sources and communication from individual members of the Governing Council added some nuggets that question the view (and market prices) that the ECB is using an autopilot this year. “

Or maybe not.

Other economists see no reason for Lagarde to take over the helm of the ECB from Mario Draghi at the end of last year after a controversial policy easing decision in September that exposed disagreements among policymakers.

“The rise in inflation at the end of last year means that there is no urgent need to loosen policy further, but there is no prospect of policy tightening soon. For now, Ms. Lagarde should be able to enjoy her honeymoon without having to worry about immediate political decisions, ”said Andrew Kenningham, chief economist for Europe at Capital Economics, in a note.

According to Kenningham, Capital Economics has not changed its forecast for the ECB to ease policy further this year, although the risk outlook is more “balanced”. It now expects the ECB to cut its deposit rate in September from -0.5% to -0.7%, compared to its previous forecast for a deposit rate cut in March. This is in contrast to a consensus forecast for a slight increase in the deposit rate by the end of next year. September is also expected to boost monthly asset purchases from € 20 billion to € 30 billion, with the additional purchases resulting from corporate bonds.

For Thursday, however, he said that even expectations that the ECB would provide further details on the timing of its monetary policy review could be disappointed, given that the largely reorganized central bank executive had little time to discuss.

advertisement