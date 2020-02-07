Advertisement

It’s an understatement to say that Static Dress has hit the ground. Rather, they started with a medal winning sprint that even shocked the band itself. The thrill of excitement with just two tracks, Adaptive Taste and Clean, prompted her to perform earlier than planned. Her live debut took place just a few months ago in the humble environment of a practice room in Glasgow. A few weeks later, they were asked to support Dream State in Manchester and Creeper in London.

Singer Olli Appleyard is stunned by the response. They have gathered tens of thousands of streams and views for cleanliness. Video released in August, followed by Adaptive Taste in November. People came to shows and Olli’s phone rang hot with support messages from America. “It was really good,” he says. “So many friends have signed up for us. It was incredible on the US side. Overall, we have reached so many people. I had a message from [hip hop artist] Lil Aaron and we are now very good friends with Wristmeetrazor, the Metalcore hopefuls of [Prosthetic Records]. “

However, static dress did not appear by chance. The band – completed by bassist Connor Riley, guitarist Tom Black and drummer Sam Kay – came together in 2018 after Connor moved from Manchester to Leeds. And although only two songs have appeared so far, they wrote intensively and planned every step, from creating a mailing list to creating music videos.

“We wrote a lot of music before we approached what we wanted to be,” says Olli. “We could have been three different bands at the same time. But one evening we all went to Connor’s house and wrote cleanly. “

Their self-contained chemistry meant that Adaptive Taste was written just as quickly and triggered the decision to kidnap a university recording room and ultimately produce both of Erik Bickerstaffe’s songs from Loathe.

“The process for these songs was strange,” says Olli. “We did a lot of things with analog devices from the university. And there are a lot of things on the back end that I recorded on my iPod headphones, made noise, and sent all these strange little things into this 10 euro headset. We mixed everything in and it worked somehow. “

This diligence applies to everything Static Dress does. Your creative accomplishments seem to be backed by big bucks, but this is a purely DIY affair. He and Sam are childhood friends who started photographing and filming the few visible skateboarders in their teenage town of Bingley, making an early start to the craft that now enables them to write so imaginatively for their own band and to produce.

“Everything is Sam and I,” he says. “We have no other stakeholders. We shoot these videos in my garage. We cleaned up. On an actual family VHS camera from back then. We did at least six revisions to make the video even more user-friendly. It’s just about everything until you’re happy. “

Independence is important at this early stage so that Static Dress can show what it can do. They planned a handful of small guerrilla-style shows in January, before joining Canadian hardcore gang colleagues in Europe and the UK this month. They enter the studio to record, but Olli prefers to keep all the details up to date. If you look closely, you will be able to find music early.

“Success is the way to make an impact that people remember even after you leave,” he says. “That is what interests me the most – the fact that what you do can change someone for the better, that you are able to provide something that they did not have before. Something they needed – or they might not have known they needed it. “

It is clear that it is time to pay attention.

