By ROBERT MORGAN FISHER

In the summer of 2008 I received a message from my old friend Paul Zollo.

He said his friend, Seattle journalist Clay Eals, had not only written a biography of the late great folk rock icon and Chicago resident Steve Goodman, but he had actually written the final and only biography of the man who wrote: “City of New Orleans’ and many other songs.

“He is doing a small promotional tour through SoCal and we need a few singers to play Goodman songs. Interested?”

I said of course. A few weeks later I was on different Borders (remember Borders?) And played my version of “Turnpike Tom” and “The 20th Century’s Almost Over”.

I met Clay. He gave me his bookmark (800 pages) and said:

“I hear that you are a screenwriter.”

I had chosen a few things and did some script doctoring. Quite a bit of script doctoring, actually.

“Well,” he said. “This is a movie.”

“I’ll judge that,” I grinned.

Two weeks later, after reading and marking my copy of the bio and making extensive notes, I called Clay and gushed:

“You are right – it is a movie.”

“You see, Steve Goodman was a force of nature.”





You know, Steve Goodman was a force of nature. He was about five feet nothing but had these amazing big brown eyes and a smile that would not stop. He could make a hundred rows in contact with people and fully own the room, the auditorium, the theater, the arena – whatever. According to Loudon, Wainwright III was “a nightmare” on stage. Goodman squirmed every last drop of admiration from every crowd. He was a phenomenal guitarist, singer, songwriter. The only person who could open for Steve Martin in his stand-up heyday (more than 200 shows).

Oh – and he has been suffering from leukemia since the age of 19.

Back in the late 60s, when leukemia was virtually a death sentence, Goodman was told “to get his affairs in order.” After a bit of unusual depression, he sucked it up and signed up for any crazy experimental chemotherapy with Sloan-Kettering that was available. If you get leukemia today, you have a very good chance of survival, largely thanks to Steve Goodman.

But what made Goodman’s 16-year folk rock career truly incredible was that he continued through remission, relapse – and never gave up. He was directly responsible for the discovery of John Prine, who receives a Lifetime Achievement Grammy as I write this. Prine and Goodman were best friends and when Goodman got his break – he generously took Prine with him.

Think about it for a moment: Paul Anka and Kris Kristofferson offer to fly Goodman to New York and Goodman says: ‘Do you like me? Wait until you hear John Prine. “

Prine was immediately signed to a larger label and shot up to folk-rock stardom while Goodman struggled with smaller labels, constantly on tour and, yes, against leukemia.

Steve wrote many famous songs, including the iconic “City of New Orleans,” “You never even called me by name,” and “A Dying Cub Fan’s Last Request.” The latter underlined Goodman’s lifelong love affair with the Chicago Cubs. He also wrote “Go Cubs Go.”

Best Cubbies fan ever, Steve Goodman

But there were dozens of not-so-famous songs that are now considered popular standards: “My old man,” “Would you like to learn to dance,” “By Number Three,” and “Banana Republics.” He wrote songs together with Prine, Shel Silverstein, Michael Smith – there really is no end to Goodman’s genius. He wrote as a man who … well, didn’t have much time.

And his songs were often hilarious: “Turnpike Tom”, “Vegematic”, “Talk Backwards.” They were funny when he wrote them and they are still funny. Timeless.

I immediately started my scenario writing process; overview and even gets 32 pages of the actual script. That fall, the American economy flew off a cliff. The script script came to a halt.

The coming years were understandably a challenge. Film projects were canceled, work dried up. Everyone fought to stay alive, to keep their home. I angrily turned my back on the film world, vowing to re-edit my career by finally getting that MFA and then teaching / writing short fiction (which, besides songwriting, is my passion and where real money is, he said sarcastically). I did that and the Goodman script was stored in some buried folder, deep on the hard drive of my laptop.

Then, in 2014, the movie Love and Mercy came out. It was one of the first in what would become a popular trend for music biopics. I saw it on the cable one night and went to bed in a blissful trance. Like any biopic, it’s imperfect, but I thought it was great and I couldn’t remember feeling so good after seeing a movie.

That night a grinning Steve Goodman came to me in a dream and said:

“What about me?!”

I woke up shaking. As I reached for the phone, I paused and thought:

You already have a lot on your plate. Writing the rest of this script will be a huge time investment. If you knew it would NEVER be made … would you still finish it?

Without hesitation I said: YES.

I owed it to Steve Goodman, his widow Nancy and his family. No one, I was pretty sure, would write a script about Steve Goodman. And if they did that? It wouldn’t be as good as mine. I knew that intuitively and now I know for sure.

I called Clay and said, “I know you think I’m dead, but Steve Goodman came to me last night in a dream and I have to finish this script.”

Clay said, “Well, I’ve talked to a number of other screenwriters -“

“FINE,” I said. “Let them write their script. I can tell you right now that mine will be better. “

And so I got back in the saddle and rode the rest of the screenwriting process for Goodman with the meticulous Clay Eals who tasted every detail.

There is now some warmth in the script. Important entities are interested.

John Prine loved the script and said, “I wouldn’t change anything!”

Steve’s records keep selling, there have been some recent re-releases.

He is as popular as ever.

People say, “I started reading the script – and couldn’t stop.”

The time seems right. We are all cautiously optimistic. No idea who Goodman or Prine will play. I am not a big supporter of the movie biz. It has abandoned me (and many others) more often. But I strongly support one thing:

Mr. music, talent and courage Steve Goodman.

Robert Morgan Fisher won the Chester Himes Fiction Prize 2018 and was nominated for the John Steinbeck Award 2019. His fiction and essays have appeared in numerous anthologies and literary magazines, including Bluerailroad. Pleiades, The Arkansas Review, Red Wheelbarrow, The Missouri Soundbooth Podcast Review, The Seattle Review, The Spry Literary Journal, 34th Parallel, The Journal of Microliterature, Spindrift, The Rumpus and others. He teaches creative writing at UCLA and is currently associated with the Antioch Education Faculty in various positions. Since 2016, Robert leads the UCLA Wordcommandos, an acclaimed biweekly writing workshop for veterans with PTSD. Both his music and fiction have won many prizes. Robert also speaks audio books. (Www.robertmorganfisher.com)

