Why Hugo Weaving didn't come back as Red Skull in Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame

advertisement

Ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were brought to a crowning conclusion with the epic last year Avengers: Endgame, a film that served as both a celebration and a closing for some of the franchise’s main characters. One of the biggest surprises in the film was the return of Captain America’s arch enemy, the Red Skull, but something about him seemed different.

We’ll learn later that this was because the skull’s original actor, Hugo Weaving, did not return to the role that Weaving Marvel accuses.

advertisement

“Oh, yes. I loved playing this character Red Skull – it was a lot of fun. We all had to sign up for three pictures: I thought [Red Skull] would probably not return to Captain America, but he did Could you come back as a villain in The Avengers, until then they had pushed back the contracts we had agreed on, so the money they offered me for The Avengers was much less than what I got for the very first one , and that was it for two films.

And the promise when we signed the contracts was that the money would grow every time. They said, “It’s just a language job, it’s not a big deal.” I actually found it impossible to negotiate about my agent with them. And I didn’t really want to do it that often. But I would have done it. “

So it sounds like Weaving must have had a good time putting on the red makeup, speaking with a thick German accent, and dodging Cap’s shield. He found it quite difficult to work on the contracts with Marvel Studios. It seems that Weaving’s original contract with Marvel guaranteed him more money to return to appearances, but Marvel wanted to withdraw and renegotiate, with the two sides apparently unable to reach an agreement.

RELATED: R-Rated Avengers: Endgame Fan Art imagines Iron Man’s sensational death scene

As at the beginning of the MCU, all actors were committed to three photo contracts without a concrete idea of ​​where the characters would appear in the future. The idea of ​​bringing the character back came up later. At this point, Marvel obviously didn’t want to keep the original deal as he believed Red Skull would only be a side character for which they could pay Weaving a little less.

Although it is a shame that no agreement could be reached, actor Ross Marquand has revived the red skull for both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Regardless. It’s doubtful that Marvel shed too many tears over it, both as Infinity War and as Avengers: Endgame Both have earned billions and the MCU continues to operate successfully. The solo film Black Widow and The Eternals are scheduled to be released this year. This is courtesy of Yahoo.com.

Topics: Avengers 4, Infinity War, Avengers

Movie fanatics. Movie maniac. Critic of Cockney. Enforce his opinion wherever he goes, whether it’s justified or not.

advertisement