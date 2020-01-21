Why Haley was hardly in the 'modern family'

advertisement

Sarah Hyland ABC / John Fleenor

Everything is OK! The last season of Modern Family is officially in progress and Haley is being played by Sarah Hylandgot less screentime than usual on the ABC hit.

“Why was Haley missing from so many episodes of ‘Modern Family’ this season?” A fan tweeted about the actress, 29. She retweeted the fan on Friday January 17th, and wrote: “Apparently I was with them Twins busy. “

Haley Dunphy gave birth to twins Poppy and George during the tenth season finale last year. While she and her husband Dylan Marshall (Reid Ewing) have appeared briefly and are having trouble figuring out how to be a parent. Her plot wasn’t prominent in the last season.

In addition, Hyland recently uncovered how much the character has grown since the series debuted in 2009.

Sarah Hyland and Reid Ewing on Modern Family ABC / Tony Rivetti

“If you look at the plot and character arc of everyone in the entire series, I think Haley has changed the most. She has grown. She has always had a golden heart and loves her family enormously, but just like every young girl hates all of them at the same time, “she told Us Weekly and other reporters in January.” They saw her make mistakes, admit mistakes, and then make the same mistakes again. But I’m really happy with how she grew and there were situations when she was forced to grow even more. Every new mother goes through what Haley goes through, especially if you have twins. “

She also noticed that it was “nice” to have the babies on the set and that she had “maternal instincts” because she was pretty good at dealing with them. “Our two main babies, the girl, is crying and people are annoyed. But I found a way to always calm her down. I always sing “Baby Mine” by Dumbo and she calms down immediately. As long as you just hold it and like to jump and sing this song, it always stops! “

The Wedding Year star recently revealed in her Instagram stories that she, like everyone else, informed about the series’ most recent character death – by watching the show.

“So I don’t read screenplays of episodes of Modern Family that I’m not in, so I just found out that my grandpa was dead with all of you,” said Hyland after the episode on Wednesday, January 15, in Frank (Fred Willard) deceased. “I think I should trigger a spoiler alarm when Grandpa Frank dies, but I was just unprepared. As his granddaughter, you think I would be invited to his funeral. If it consoles someone who is annoyed with the spoiler alarm, hits karma very quickly and (my dog) Boo just fart in my face and the smell is so bad that she has to get up from the bed because she can’t take the heat. “

Modern Family broadcasts ABC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

