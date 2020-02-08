Comedy is one of the most popular genres on television today. Maybe because it is able to create a funny situation out of anything, or because it raises the mind by making us laugh. However, some of the shows being flung around the market don’t seem to be able to hold their own, and some of them get the cut as soon as they’re released. Shows like “How I met your mother” and “Friends” have a long history due to their well thought-out actions and intense but light jokes. These shows surpassed the 5-season mark and were highly praised by critics and won various awards. On the other hand, shows like “Outmatched” don’t only seem to do this for the audience and the more episodes they try to show, the more their audience numbers decrease. “Outmatched” was released in January and over time the series seems to be throwing in the towel.

What is the Outmatched series about?

Outmatched is an American sitcom that focuses on the lives of working-class parents who have been blessed or cursed (depends on whom you ask), with three children who are absolute geniuses and one stupid who often mispronounces words. Mike (played by Jason Biggs) and Kay (Maggie Lawson) love their three ingenious little blessings, but feel overcome by their intellect. The parents hide in the basement and smoke in the pot to escape their brilliant children. The moral of the whole series is to teach viewers to appreciate emotional connections, as opposed to the constant pursuit of knowledge.

Here are 7 reasons why Outmatched is unlikely to get a second season

1. It’s a cliché

That doesn’t mean that being overly intelligent is a cliché, but outmatched as a show is a cliché. There have been other shows like this. Shows like Young Sheldon and The Bing Bang Theory have given audiences a better value for their time. A show based on an overly intelligent character surrounded by average or equally boring characters is nothing new. All clichés are present in this sitcom. The black best friends, the bright children and the stupid father are nothing new in a sitcom. No matter how the production tries, the show is just too worn out to be on TV for an entire season.

2. It is stereotypical

As if I wanted to repeat my first point, Outmatched is too stereotyped. The humor is boring and plays an important role in the stereotype “nerd is boring”. Although the show has some nifty lines, including that of Mike speaking about how he uses guilt, which is a form of bullying, but from the heart, nothing else redeems this show.

3. The executive producer of the series may not be suitable for the role

According to Looper, Lon Zimmet had a fair share of failed productions, including LA to Vegas, that were poorly reviewed and ultimately short-lived. With such a record, it is unclear why the network would allow him to produce another sitcom.

4. The show looks like it was pulled from a spring 2000 Nickelodeon show

The show is literally like a traditional sitcom with traditional characters. Gifted children with stupid parents. Aside from a few modern jokes and mentions of vaping, and the fact that Jason Biggs’ character isn’t the usual fat workman, seeing the show would be like going back in time to the early 2000s.

5. The characters are not funny

Outmatched doesn’t strike when it comes to jokes, and maybe you can make a weak laugh here and there, but what makes the pain even worse when watching the show is the cast. While most characters have had quite a few sitcom careers, it’s surprising how unnatural their jokes end up. Jason Biggs is best known for American Pie and Maggie Lawson for Psych. The actors deliver their jokes so unnaturally that it is almost horrible to see them.

6. The show’s authors went overboard with the characters

In most cases, where authors of a program want to make a figure prematurely, they usually try to do a lot of research and create a gifted figure that amazes the viewer. Regarding Outmatched, the authors seem to have been overwhelmed by the genius that their characters are. The characters are smarter than the writers themselves, and this manages to subdue the other normal characters who make TV bad.

7. The audience finds it difficult to relate to the characters on the show

Everyone wants to be Stewie Griffin, but nobody wants to be stupid. The time when people could get in touch with overly hyped intelligent kids and their stupid parents is coming to an end and Outmatched does not appear to have received the memo. According to Wikipedia, the show has lost favor with its audience and has an average rating of 33 out of 100 for Metacritic and a 25 percent approval rate for Rotten Tomatoes. Based on these numbers, it is doubtful whether the show will make a comeback

Summary

Outmatched is a great show with a great plot, but the timing is just bad. If this were the early 2000s, the show might have received better reception than it does today. Back then it was a hot cake. Nowadays, audiences are always on the lookout for a more reliable story because, frankly, no one really has overly intelligent children unless they are close to this intellectual level themselves. Since so many well thought-out sitcoms are constantly being produced with funny and clever punch lines, Outmatched definitely doesn’t seem to match this generation.