A good reminder from my childhood is how my father would come home from work at night and challenge my two brothers and me for a wrestling match. There were no rules other than the goal to pin him down and count to three. The three of us would pile on him and grab onto his legs, take running jumps with knobby elbows and hardly control his knees. If you are a six-year-old boy, your father is invincible, so we never managed to beat him. Victory, however, was not quite the point. What was more important were the barbaric desire for war, the courageous attempts at teamwork when we tried to defeat our father, and the slow realization that he was a heroic presence in our lives. We wanted to beat him because we wanted to be like him.

Now that I have two sons myself, rough living is part of my life again. As a father, my perspective is now different and I have realized that at least half of my responsibilities are during the wrestling match to prevent my overly eager sons from injuring themselves while recklessly throwing their bodies at me in kamikaze attacks. While protecting them, I record more painful strokes than I will ever admit, because, like my father before me, I never lose and remain the undisputed wrestling champion of the household. However, the point remains that wrestling is a certain form of father-son bonding, and when we play together, we all win.

I am thinking of the specific way in which boys play when we approach the St. John Bosco holiday. I have previously written about how he became a surrogate father and teacher for hundreds of children, and how he was a master in helping orphaned boys develop into responsible men.

Aleteia writer Philip Kosloski points out that the reason Bosco was so good at raising children was because he wanted to show the children that he loved them. The way this is done, says Bosco, is “to participate in their youthful interests.” Especially with boys, he says, participation in their games is essential. “You can’t have love without this fame,” he says. When fathers and sons smell, they are not concerned with male aggression without a good cause. They are connected. They learn to trust each other. They express love. The more unorganized the housing is, the better. Simply playing for the sake of playing is a pleasure in itself and it is a powerful educational experience for young children to play with their parents.

It is also important that children have unorganized time to play with each other. No parents. No teachers. No coaches. No predetermined game or rules for how a game should be played. This is something that Bosco also understood, often sending his boys away to organize their own games and harmless calamity once their chores were done. Unorganized play of this type seems rarer than before and more and more children’s activities are taking place under the guidance of an adult. I often see parents telling their children how to play on the playground, organizing meticulous play dates and placing their children in an ever-increasing schedule of organized sports and other activities. Here is the shocking truth – none of those activities really count as play.

Dr. Peter Gray, author of the book Free to learn: why letting go of the game instinct makes our children happier, more self-reliant and better students for life, lists five criteria to define the game. There they are:

Self-selected and self-directed

Done for its own sake and not as a reward from outside

Has a kind of rules / structure

Has an element of imagination

Performed in an alert state of mind

You can see that organized sports are not eligible because they are not self-directed. This does not mean that our children should not play sports and learn from a coach, but it does mean that organized sports cannot take the place of other forms of play. It is important that our children can come up with new games and learn how to work with other children to organize their own game. The rules of the game that they invent can be creative and complicated, or the children can simply choose to climb a tree and pretend to be monkeys. It doesn’t really matter. Just like wrestling with dad, kids just need time to connect with friends, pretend, fight and make up, even to get bored.

Playing, even something as fundamental as building, builds up social intelligence and becomes the basis for developing friendships or bonding parent and child. The activity itself is not that important, because that is not the point. It is more about the precious opportunity for us to be together, just because we like each other.

I have to admit that I still don’t think I can beat my dad wrestling.

