Why doesn't Huge Weaving return as Matrix in Matrix 4?

advertisement

I’m still trying to figure out how a Matrix 4 with Neo and Trinity will come back into the mix. Aside from the fact that it’s an adventure that takes place somewhere between two of the films, the sad part is that we won. I’m not going to see Agent Smith return to the fight. As reported by MovieWeb’s Ryan Scott, Hugo will promote a play titled “The Visit” and this time will have no time to prepare for his famous role. Lana Wachowski actually included Agent Smith in the script and thought she would get Hugo for the picture, but when it finally came down to figuring out which days would work and which wouldn’t, it turned out that the planning wasn’t right. not obliged to allow him to fulfill both obligations. When he saw The Visit as his first offer, he went on the stage play and The Matrix was satisfied without rolling it forward. Something as innocent as a planning conflict could only change the landscape of the film a little, since the idea of ​​replacing Hugo with another actor to get into the spot sound is, in a way, almost sacrilegious. Agent Smith was one of the best protagonists in the entire trilogy, to be fair, and he was the one who troubled the Matrix so much and forced the machines and Neo to team up and take care of the problem. Hugo had the following to say:

“It’s unfortunate, but actually I had this offer [for” The Visit “] and then” The Matrix “came. So I knew it was happening, but I didn’t have any appointments.” I thought I could do both, and it took eight weeks to find out that the data would work, which I didn’t accept [a role in “The Visit” during that time]. I had contact with [director] Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided that the data would not work. So we sorted the data and she changed her mind. They are driving it on without me. “

advertisement

It’s kind of a mistake, but at least the hope is that they won’t replace him with someone other than Agent Smith, but try to develop another sinister type of character that will be an acceptable substitute. There is already talk of the Merovingian returning, but it’s not certain since the details of the film are kept under wraps, so to speak.

As Agent Smith, Hugo was different, considering that the three different versions of the same program in the first film were kind of creepy and that it was inevitable to meet Smith in the Matrix, something interesting because Morpheus said, “They are all, and they are nobody. “This type of enemy is really dangerous because if you know about your presence, they can act on you in a matter of seconds, and they’re not necessarily bulletproof or immune to destruction, but in terms of speed and strength. It’s something that only a person in history has seen to bring down an actual agent and not the body they are using. And even then, Neo needed death to see what kind of power he was working with. Of course, after annihilating and disconnecting Mr. Smith from the system, he became even more dangerous as he was a rogue program that could infect pretty much anything he encountered, a virus that would continue to spread and spread until it was all had consumed.

To be fair, the third film made Smith a little tiring because the constant, lengthy explanations of purpose and inevitability tended to interfere with the plot and make many people wonder what they had just seen at those moments when Smith had done about it or talked about it. But initially he was one of the scariest villains ever to be cast, and his total performance was one of the elements that made his figure work, and the fact that the agents were so godlessly hard and fast was another part of the Films that made it difficult to look away because Hugo doesn’t look exactly like the first person you would turn to in an action film when you think of someone who can really do harm. But between The Matrix, the Hobbit films, and V for Vendetta, he turned out to be pretty smart to get in there and make a great show out of it. Seriously, it will be a kind of move not to see him in the next matrix, but since I am one of those who are still wondering why it is being done, I will withhold any judgment until the trailer arrives.

advertisement