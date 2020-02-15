In the Roman rite of the Catholic Church, mass usually begins with a procession, either at the entrance to the church or in the sacristy. While it appears to be a practical consideration, the procession has a spiritual aspect.

In the first centuries after the legalization of Christianity in Rome, the Pope often gathered with his small flock in different places in the city and then moved on to another “stational” church. The Catholic encyclopedia provides a brief description of this early version of the procession.

The Pope, the clergy and the people gathered in the appointed church where the clergy held office and the office began. of which the procession itself was often called Litania.

It was often called “penitential procession“And was used to prepare the hearts of those who were to attend the Mass. The physical act of moving from one place to another gave believers the opportunity to move away from the world and enter into something very solemn and moving.

As this action was shortened over the centuries, the mass was always preceded by a smaller procession inside the church building. It still retained many of the same features and also became a symbolic gesture that reminded the faithful of their procession or “pilgrimage” to the sky.

The catechism of the Catholic Church explains the spiritual symbolism of a pilgrimage.

Pilgrimages are reminiscent of our earthly journey to heaven and are traditionally very special occasions for renewal in prayer. (CCC 2691)

The sanctuary of the church is of course a place that symbolizes heaven, with the presence of Jesus in the Eucharist.

In addition, the sanctuary is often increased by several levels. This also has symbolism that raises our eyes (and hearts) to God, but also reminds us of Jesus’ ascent to Calvary. The priest takes on this role and climbs a “mystical” calvary to offer the sacrifice of the mass and to participate in the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross.

Next time you attend the fair, try to internalize the entrance procession and use it as an opportunity to prepare your heart for what will happen and to immerse yourself in the mystical “Supper of the Lamb” from this world where we hope to be fully united with God for all eternity.