Why do we love bands the most after they disappear? - Kerrang!

advertisement

2019 felt like the year of the triumphal return. The greatest stories of Rock all seemed to be surrounding bands that came home to new, revitalized legions of diehard fans, with all perceived past sins forgiven. My Chemical Romance was praised as returning kings of all things rocking with little to no emo-bashing, and Mötley Crüe who ended his business farewell travel contract was quickly forgiven under the hype surrounding The Dirt. Faith No More and Rage Against The Machine announced plans to reclaim the stage, while Slipknot and Tool dropped albums that people have been hanging around for years. Nu-metal stars such as Static-X unveiled a new album and relentless tour schedule for broad support, while Chester Bennington’s first band, Gray Daze, has recently become a promising new presence in rock with their upcoming album featuring the vocals of the late singer.

It seems that a band cannot do anything better for their career at this time than reappear. But have these bands really improved? Why can we only admit how many bands mean to us when they are gone, and why do so many of them return to such an enormous excitement at the same time?

The obvious explanation why bands become more important when they are gone is that fans get the chance to realize what they had. When a musician or artist is active, they seem to weigh heavily on every action and opinion. Everything from how they dress to how they vote has some significance for their current career. But as soon as the band breaks up or the artist steps out of the spotlight, it is as if a point has been made at the end of their creative statement. Suddenly, many of the minor problems that fans had with a musician, such as choosing to experiment with clean vocals or adding industrial beats to that one album, don’t seem to matter much. The power of the music shines through.

advertisement

READ THIS: The Resurrection of Fall Out Boy, in their own words

Another reason why bands grow hearts in their absence is simply the generation shift. The rhythm is usually that trends become popular to almost ridiculous degrees with a brand of young listeners. As they get older, those same listeners look back on some of the more extensive excesses of their favorite scene with shame because they associate it with being young and reckless and / or ignorant. What they don’t realize is that this very guilty gratification is just as immature as wearing an outfit that is hot at the time, and so in their next level of ripening they remember the awesome purity of a scene they loved before they were worried about an adult.

In the meantime, armies of young music fans who do not have the same genre hang-ups discover these bands and recognize them only for what makes them cool, instead of all the window dressing with which those fans they initially experienced burden that genre. This mix of nostalgia and fresh ears breathes new life into scenes that have never really died in the hearts of fans. A good example is nu-metal: everyone loved it, then it was cool and everyone hated it, and now both young bands like Code Orange and older heads can be too old to proclaim someone else’s opinion how gnarly those bouncing riffs were .

READ THIS: The Slayer manager does not feel a reunion in the future

This is also a great way for bands and albums to finally get their money, even if they don’t embark on a huge comeback tour. Last year showed how many thousands of fans were interested in bands that didn’t get the respect they deserved, or bands that wouldn’t be here without the now nostalgic platform of MySpace, or nu-metal bands that you probably don’t remember. Above all, these lists celebrate the memories that rock fans have of even those bands that have never achieved mainstream stardom. Being part of a musical movement is rarely about those huge artists who surpass it, but rather about the smaller acts and stand-alone albums that fans loved more than anyone else, and made them feel uniquely less alone.

But maybe the real reason why we love bands is when they are gone, because it makes for a better story. If an artist has a career of unparalleled success, it is simply not that convincing or identifiable because he feels detached from the daily experiences of his listeners. But artists who experience both the heights of fame and those of the dark remind people of their own highs and lows, and those who return years later to reclaim their throne offer a story from the ashes that everyone hopes to reach someday. That extra bit of poetry offers a certain credibility to their art, even if it was once looked down upon. Say what you want about the Insane Clown Posse, but their ability to hold on to their weapons has given them a broad legitimacy that few could have predicted.

Dying musicians offer a specific point of view in this concept. Death often sanctifies our favorite artists and gives their story a storyline that we can follow to the end and a moral that we can take from them. That said, death also reveals a level of honesty that not every band gets by simply taking a break. When someone’s favorite band is simply out of the picture, there is always hope to regain that glory by creating a form of FOMO that leads fans to see only the silver lining of their possible return. But when an artist’s life is complete, we can recognize both their strengths and weaknesses, their virtues and their demons and learn from them respectively. With the death of Chester Benington, fans were able to recognize how his brilliance and talent were intertwined with his addiction and personal struggles; with the Rage Against The Machine reunion, people mainly hope to play Bombtrack.

So why do we now see such a revival of the careers of all our favorite bands? First, there is a new emphasis on the power of youth in contemporary culture, meaning that artists who view young contemporary listeners as “classic rock” experience renewed interest. Another is that long-lasting projects that these acts celebrate are finally coming to fruition, The Dirt is a perfect example. But above all, as the decade changes, there seems to be a slowdown in the serial monogamy of modern music. Instead of putting new music cultures above the old ones to hide the shame of the latest fashionable hairstyle, the rock world lets itself look back and recognize the last time it was really breathless about a song.

You could say that we appreciate that those bands now make new music, instead of waiting for them to disappear to greet them. But the problem is that we don’t know if some of these actions are legends or not. Their legacy is still in the making, and they can be a terrible album or unnecessary political comment to change them forever. It is only when a band has stood the test of time – when they let us down and revealed to us what we should have known ages ago – that we can truly love them more than we ever knew.

On paper, it may seem unfair that we show our true appreciation for bands and musicians only after they break up or leave the industry. But it is also perfectly natural and can be great for some artists in the long run. Of course, every band wants to earn millions of their first three records and never has to work again. But that difficult time in a scene and distance from the spirit of the times that often made their career possible, can change them over time from part of a tree to legends.

READ THIS: 11 Poppunk Bands You Probably Don’t Remember

Posted on January 21, 2020, 5:30 PM

read more

advertisement