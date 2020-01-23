Why do some houses take an extremely long time to sell?

advertisement

Not every house sells in the “average” 23 days.

Many houses last a little longer, and a few last much, much longer. But why is that so?

There is a common belief that each property has a value and can therefore be sold. It is just a matter of a seller recognizing and accepting value in today’s market. But is a seller’s lack of acceptance the reason why it takes so much time to sell so much property?

This house in Welcome Bay, Tauranga, has been listed on Trade Me for a year and a half.

Bindi Norwell, CEO of REINZ says this is often the case, and it can be counterproductive. “While everyone always wants to sell for the highest possible price, not sell for months at a time just to try a few thousand more, it could ultimately cost more in marketing costs, staging costs, or time spent cleaning up for open houses.”

HOUSES GO ‘STALE’

Malcolm Thomas or Harcourts Holmwood Real Estate in Invercargill agrees. He says sellers often offer a property at a price that is considerably higher than the local property figures suggest.

The Welcome Bay, the home of Tauranga, has had offers, but they were too low.

“They have to wait until the market catches up. But in a stable market or a recession, the house is just there and buyers think there is something wrong with it.

“We do have investors who are looking for houses that have been hanging around for a while, because there is an expectation that they will get them a lot cheaper. These people put them on and rent them out.”

SELLERS TESTING MARKET

Some suppliers just like to test the market. The property with the longest mention on Trade Me is a Tauranga house in a lifestyle block. The owners have mentioned it for 10.5 years and are asking for $ 1,999 million.

The owners of the Welcome Bay house are waiting for the market to overtake their asking price of $ 1,999 million.

The couple told Stuff last October that they liked living on the property. “Unless we get what we want, we won’t move.”

“At first, we were probably realistically priced above the market,” said one of the owners. “We built the house 16 years ago and started selling and rebuilding it. But we decided that we would just sit on it and see what could happen. We have had a number of offers, but not at the price we want “

‘PROBLEM’ FEATURES

Alex Yang from Barfoot and Thompson, who covers the central Auckland area, says there are other good reasons why a house is slow to sell.

Yang is currently marketing a house that is perhaps one of the most difficult to sell in the country – the ugly “Flintstones” house in Mt Roskill that not only has water intrusion, but also no Code Compliance certificate has. The house needs to be demolished, but the land is in a sought after area with views over a golf course.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON

This house in Mt Roskill has proved difficult to sell because it has no problems with CCC and penetrates water. It is located on a cross-lease part, which means that the approval of the neighbors is needed for a new house.

“The main reasons why this property is difficult to sell are because potential buyers are struggling to get a home loan from a bank because of the condition of the house,” says Yang. “The other reason is that this is a cross-lease section and that the neighbors’ approval is required to build a new house on the land. For this reason, developers are not interested.”

Yang says he has a house contract, but the buyer first sells another house.

Norwell agrees that unsold items are more difficult to sell. “A house may not have received permission from the municipality or may not comply with construction legislation.”

BARFOOT & THOMPSON

Mt Roskill’s home has been described as a “Flintstones” home.

Similarly, a house in an “unwanted” part of the city can be difficult to relocate. And Norwell says that gang-linked properties and contamination, such as methamphetamine or asbestos, often remain unsold for longer.

“Access to the property can be difficult – this is often the case with contaminated properties where, for health and safety reasons, buyers can only look through the windows and at photos of the property. Or the place may be occupied and that makes open houses more difficult. “

Norwell also says that a home could have had a past that buyers might consider unpleasant, “for example, if someone recently died in the home”.

NORTH COAST COMMERCIAL

Meth houses and leaking houses, such as those mentioned last year by Elliott Molesworth, North Shore Commercial, may be harder to sell. But Molesworth said he had three interested parties in a short time.

Yang says that other properties that can be sold slowly are houses with monolithic covering and no cavity system.

But even potentially leaking houses have a value – a price that takes into account the need for repairs.

HIGH SCORES?

In some provincial areas, property values ​​can be very low, but the rates are high, which can deter buyers. But this can deceive, says Thomas.

Last August the agent reported a dilapidated five-bedroom villa in a very large location in the center of Invercargill with an RV of $ 150,000 and an annual rate bill of more than $ 4,700. The house failed to sell at an auction, but sold a few weeks later to a developer for “about $ 155,000”. It has since been demolished.

HOLMWOOD REAL ESTATE

It’s all about the price – the expired condition of this Invercargill house and high rates were not a deterrent to a sale because the house was on a very large part. It sold for $ 155,000 after an auction last August and has since been demolished.

“The bill for high rates was simple because the house was in four apartments,” says Thomas. “A few years ago, the municipality decided to show the rates of a home the number of actual households that would use services.”

Thomas says that in Invercargill, homes that need work need longer to sell. “With all home renovation programs on TV, such as The Block NZ, you would think that people would want to renovate, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. People are timeless and don’t want to spend their weekend on renovation. Young people want everything to be fine , so that they can enter it immediately. “

FOREIGN BUYER PROHIBITION

Luxury homes are notoriously harder to sell, but Graham Wall, a high-end real estate specialist, says that last year’s ban on foreign buyers is that big ticket properties have “greatly impacted”. This is especially the case at locations outside of Auckland, particularly in the Coromandel and Queenstown areas.

“Queenstown has been dramatically delayed,” he says.

GRAHAM WALL REAL ESTATE

Wyuna, a property in Glenorchy for sale at Graham Wall Real Estate, has undergone a huge price reduction following the prohibition of foreign buyers on property in New Zealand.

Wall has a list of Wyuna, Glenorchy for one of New Zealand’s most expensive properties, designed by Mason and Wales.

“This property has undergone a huge price reduction and we now expect some action,” he says. “There is no chance that anyone will get an Overseas Investment Office (OIO) application for this, so we just have to wait for a buyer in New Zealand.

“If we were to get $ 20 million for Wyuna, we would start a conversation. We expect it to exceed this figure.”

Terry Spice of Luxury Real Estate in Queenstown also mentions a Wyuna property, Twin Peak View, which first came on the market a few years ago with $ 33 million and is probably still the most expensive house on the market in New Zealand. The huge house of 1000 square meters, built in 2013, is a modern interpretation of a traditional lodge style, also designed by Mason and Wales ..

The price is now “on request”.

SIMON DEVITT

Twin Peak View at Wyuna Preserve, Glenorchy, marketed by Luxury Real Estate, was first listed a few years ago for $ 33 million.

‘TO MUCH PROBLEMS’

But it is not only the ban on foreign buyers that delays the sale of houses on the luxury market.

Graham Wall says that buyers who have $ 10 million to spend (and there are enough) have a few options for that price.

“Most people prefer to buy a house with 2020 functionality,” he says. “Even when they look at an old house, they want state-of-the-art appliances and a new kitchen and bathroom that match. They want their own bathroom, good electronics, good garaging – all the things they have in a brand can get new house.

“Most houses that take a long time to sell don’t have those things.”

123RF

Beautiful older homes in good areas may be expensive, but they often need expensive upgrades to satisfy potential buyers – they usually prefer a home with the work that has already been done.

Wall says that the costs of renovating and the time required mean that buyers do not want to take that option. “It can take three years to complete such a renovation by the time you get permission to build, and buyers can’t disturb that process. It takes too much time and it costs too much money – it can happen again Add 50 percent to the price of the house. “

HERITAGE PROPERTIES

We see many beautiful heritage features that have not been sold for years – every city and municipality has a few.

They are usually very large, graceful, weatherboard properties that require a lot of maintenance. Some, but not all, are protected by heritage, meaning that owners need special permission to carry out renovations that are strictly controlled. This can be a deterrent. Just like the cost and time factor mentioned by Graham Wall.

WARWICK HOUSE

Warwick House in Nelson, which has been on sale for eight years, has a price cut to $ 2,350,000.

Warwick House in Nelson, owned by Nick and Jenny Farrier, has been on the market for eight years. When they spoke to Stuff 18 months ago, the couple said they bought the Victorian Gothic “castle” on impulse 15 years earlier, undertook a huge restoration and turned it into a successful B&B with more than 25,000 guests.

But now they want their summers back. They lowered the asking price to $ 2,350,000 in an attempt to finally move the house, which is a huge 810 square meters. The property has a list of Category 2 historic sites and current annual accounts of $ 7,343.11.

LEASEHOLD PROPERTY

Leasehold properties can be difficult to sell. REINZ says that the leasehold is likely to increase significantly in a short period of time and that there may be concerns from buyers about the resale potential.

It has been known in the past that homeowners simply hand over the keys to the landowners and run away from their property when the ground lease has become too much.

PLACE

Finally, the location in New Zealand is often a reason why a house remains unsold for a long time. If a home is very remote, the demand is less and the buyer pool is smaller.

Kelvin Davidson, senior economist at CoreLogic, says 23 days is the national average for the time it takes to sell a home – less than 28 days six months ago.

“The median number of days to sell Auckland in the last year was 25, and for Queenstown it is 29. These have started to improve, 28 and 30 months ago, respectively.

At the district level, the slowest market at present is Buller, with 111 days. Manawatu was the fastest, just 10 days.

“The downward trend that began to emerge for days to sell reflects the normal drivers of supply and demand – lists generally remain low (so buyers don’t have much choice) and we have seen confidence / demand come back thanks to such things as CBT scrapping, continued low mortgage interest rates (including simplified service tests at banks) and low unemployment. “

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

When offering a property for sale, it often pays to listen to the feedback from the listing agent, says Norwell.

“Time and again we hear comments from agents that once some minor maintenance or changes to the property are made, the property is then sold relatively quickly. All the pain of open houses and additional costs could have been avoided if the changes were made before the real estate for sale initially.

“If a property is not sold for a long period, many agents will make a recommendation to remove the property list, make some changes and re-list it later to prevent buyers from thinking that something is wrong with it the house when this is not the case.

“However, sometimes it has nothing to do with real estate and more with market conditions, such as banks that do not provide loans or high interest rates, an election period or economic uncertainty.”

