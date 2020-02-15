When it comes to the box office, DC really is on a roller coaster when it comes to whether a movie is a good win or whether it is an overwhelming fan favorite that receives mixed reactions. Birds of Prey should be a hit when it was released for many reasons, not least because Harley Quinn was the star and the level of “female power” was raised to 11, as the main characters are mostly women except Ewan McGregor, the Black Mask plays. Amanda Prahl from PopSugar can give you more on this. This is unlikely to be one of the reasons why the film didn’t go so well, at least not if you ask a few people who more or less think a purely female cast is a good idea. The fact that it changed its name to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey now seems like a desperate attempt to get people back on board, with the idea that this film is about Harley Quinn and her breakup from the Joker, though he was morbid and definitely troubling on many levels, a relationship that has been somewhat iconic in the DC universe since Harley has spent years under Joker’s thumb and has endured every abuse and neglect he could hand out while he always came back to him. In the age of empowered women, which has only grown stronger for those who deal with films, there is a line that does not serve to keep women in place, which is a ridiculous idea, but more or less of flooding their own films with an idea that is a little over the top and feels a little too preachy when it comes to portraying women as empowered, strong, confident, and overall able to run their own businesses.

The title change is really amusing, as you might think that the producer or director wanted to change it from the start, given the length and the fact that this film is primarily a Harley film. In addition, many people tend to address the subject of the rating as this film has received a solid R thanks to profanity and other elements that went far beyond the image DC has been depicting for some time. It’s really funny, but for all the nasty things Joker has done in its various versions and as tough and capable as Harley, the R-rating was really not needed. Suicide Squad was rated PG-13, as Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb reminds us, and although it has been torn apart by fans and critics alike, it hasn’t really dealt with any seriously controversial issues or behaviors. Apparently, a lot of people didn’t feel like Harley had to get drunk, drugged, and use the F-bombs so generously that this would somehow interfere with the film, but on the other hand, for those who love R-rated hero / villain films a nice change from the PG-13 feeling that many comic stories give. It’s easy to assume that these films appeal to adults as much as children, but every once in a while it’s nice to see something more similar to comics, as it creates the idea that the characters are as human as everyone else.

Another sign against the film is that Birds of Prey, as Rebecca Rubin of Variety puts it, was a very niche comic in which some well-known characters and a few who weren’t so well known were put together in a way That might have made sense for a lot of fans, but it might have been a bit confusing for those who don’t read the comics. Birds of Prey is a funny story after all, but without a lot of entry there wasn’t a lot of backstory for the more casual fans, other than that Harley broke up with the Joker. Comics like Batman, Superman, and even Wonder Woman and Aquaman were known to many people because they had core concepts shared by comic fans who didn’t know much about the comics, but still enjoyed the stories. For many people, some of the other characters in this story were unknown, or at least not exactly the key characters they knew about. Had something been done to build the story up a bit and close the gap between the comics and the big screen, this might have helped, but obviously the urge to get things out and push things ahead is sometimes a little too important. It works occasionally and people may try to figure out what the story is about, but in this case the film has nosedived for several reasons. The lack of general knowledge available to the public was only one of them.