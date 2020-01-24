Why Delhi-6 resonates even more today than 10 years ago

advertisement

The A.R. The composition of Rahman-Prasoon Joshi, “Rehna Tu,” might be one of those rare songs in the Hindi cinema that wallows in all-consuming love, even though he talks prosaically about accepting the lover with all their flaws. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra uses his overwhelming romance at an atypical moment in Delhi-6 – in the background, to underline the long-standing friendship between Rajan and Ali Baig. I noticed this moment when I saw the film again, almost ten years after its release in 2009.

The number can represent both the union of lovers and the co-existence of two communities. A single rule indicates the acceptance of differences and the desired synchronicity and reciprocity: “Haath thaam chalna ho to dono ke daayein haath sang kaise; Ek Daayaan Hoga, Ek Bayay Hoga; Thaam, haath ye thaam, chalna hai sang thaam le ‘(How can we only hold our right hands if we walk hand in hand? One will be good, the other left. Take my hand, let us walk hand in hand).

Not only this number, there is more to go back to and admire in Delhi-6. In the midst of the stream of consciousness stories, exotic vignettes from Old Delhi seen through NRI eyes and the apparent chaos, there is also a larger design that, in retrospect, eerily anticipates the contemporary struggle and atmosphere of fear, hatred and anger in the country . Delhi-6 is well outdated and resonates much more nowadays than perhaps at the time.

Fault lines

Such as the greater idea of ​​a unifying syncretic culture that Mehra establishes in the microcosm of old Delhi PIN 110006. “Kaun paraya hai? (Who is the other person), ‘asks the old grandmother, Annapoorna Devi, rhetorically. Jai Gopal accepts Haji Suleman’s prasad without hitting an eyelid.

The social structure is most evident in the soundtrack itself – from the painful sufi tribes of “Arziyan” against the majesty of Jama Masjid to the zeal of the bhajan “Tumhare Bhavan Mein”.

But this life, built on and around religion, also has inherent fault lines. Amidst all the bonhomies is the politics of religion that can make a simpleton, Mamdu, who believes in both Mecca Madina and Hanuman, gets lost; that could incite Jai Gopal to destroy Mamdu’s mithai store where he had spent nearly half his life.

There is a kala bandar (black monkey) performing amok in this world, balancing on the extremes of superstition and stock market, caste divas and space programs, arranged marriages and Indian idol ambitions. It is the most important metaphor. Everyone may be looking for the destructive monkey that is there, but is it actually in us?

Soul mirror

There are other striking moments. “Moorkh ko moorkh banaane mein koi harz na hai (there’s nothing wrong with fooling),” says the sweeper Jalebi, anticipating post-truth, WhatsApp-validated knowledge and wisdom today.

Regular Hindi cinema has a way to simplify our essential complexities and make them sentimental. However, that also makes it more accessible and effective in his messages. There are simple solutions here, whether it is about repairing a broken radio, repairing family differences or showing society suddenly by society. Even as it questions the NRA homesickness, it confirms the desire for it; while showing the deep gaps, it holds the promise of repair.

As the recitation says ‘Noor’, in the beginning, middle and end of Delhi-6, all we have to do is look into the mirror of our soul: “Zarre zarre mein usi ka noor hai; Jhaank khud mein wo na tujh se by hai; Ishq hai us se to sab se ishq cart; Is ibadat ka yahi dastooor hai ”(His divine light shines in every dot; look inside, he is not far from you; if you love him, love everyone; this is the meaning of worship). Even today, this almost naive sense of hope and healing feels worth keeping.

Namrata Joshi is an Associate Editor-Cinema with The Hindu in Mumbai.

