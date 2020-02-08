Daymond John and Kim Kardashian. Shutterstock (2)

A bold explanation! Daymond John is confident that Kim Kardashian one day becomes president.

The 50-year-old Shark Tank investor presented an argument that detailed why the 39-year-old Skims designer could make it into the Oval Office. He cited her “influence” and how she “negotiated” it as the main reason “that she would become president in the distant future”.

“She has built an impact with people over many, many years. She negotiated and did big business, ”the Fubu founder said exclusively to Us Weekly last month and promoted his new book Powershift. “She even negotiated for a woman to be released from prison, where she is now starting legal training.”

John noted that “everyone loves someone they are familiar with,” adding, “In eight or ten years, she will likely be able to reach half a billion people on her cell phone. She already has a mixed marriage, she has the LGBT ( Representation) in her family, she has female powers. It will be quite difficult to beat her. “

Kardashian’s influence has allowed her to be successful in many areas, including entertainment and business. She has recently expressed interest in politics and criminal justice, which has led her to a career as a lawyer.

When speaking to the New York Times in March 2019, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted that she had no interest in applying for office. “No, I don’t think so,” she said at the time. “It would probably be the most stressful job in the world and I don’t think that’s for me.”

Although John believes that the “influence” of the NPP beauty mogul might one day bring her to the White House, he told her sister Kylie Jenner is the “most innovative” of the series. “She has the support of the sisters, who are all more mature and have more education. But she still has the youth and she has the reach, ”he said of the 22-year-old billionaire. “I think she is very, very loyal to her brand because she has had very good experience with this stuff.”

For his part, John could use his experience as a businessman and television personality to explore other areas of work, including becoming a writer. This March he will publish a new book called Powershift.

“I speak a lot motivating, but I only know that there are a lot of people who need the knowledge and who have been led the wrong way – to act as if entrepreneurship was simple and glamorous and everything else,” he told Us. “This is what I put in one of my newest materials.”

John’s Powershift hits the shelves on Tuesday March 10th.

With reporting from Marc Lupo

