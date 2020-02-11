Many facelifts have been done on Coronation Street over the years, but an essential part remains the signature of the show.

No, not The Rovers Return or Ken Barlow.

The cobblestones, of course.

They are part of the most famous street on television and make the show, which first appeared on our screens in 1960, unique in the north.

Taken in isolation, they could refer to any working town in the north of England – but begin to add the red brick patio houses and smoking chimneys, as well as the iconic humor and dialect, and a picture of a particular region emerges.

No wonder when Tony Warren, who comes from Pendlebury himself, created the show from his own childhood, while designer Denis Parkin staged the set on the long destroyed Archie Street in Ordsall.

And Cheetham Hill-born Jack Rosenthal, the late husband of actress Maureen Lipman, wrote 129 early episodes.

Coronation Street creator and screenwriter Tony Warren, pictured on June 4, 1980

(Image: Mirrorpix)

It is a story from Greater Manchester.

And while times have changed sixty years after the start and the storylines have more “influence” than before, the rhythms of ordinary life in the region, the humor, the daily challenges and triumphs have been pulsing the show throughout.

“Tony Warren was very focused on how the people in the area talked to each other and how men and women interacted.

“All of this is the key to Corrie’s credibility,” said Dr. Carole O’Reilly, historian and lecturer in media and cultural studies at the University of Salford.

Deirdre Rachid (the late Anne Kirkbride) behind bars as part of the story “Free the Weatherfield One”

(Image: ITV)

At the heart of Coronation Street are strong, three-dimensional characters. Outstanding female characters.

Over the decades, Elsie Tanner’s backstreet glamor, Rita Sullivan’s gentle wisdom, and Vera Duckworth’s caustic humor made her understandable to viewers who felt they knew these Greater Manchester women.

Violet Carson as Ena Sharples of Coronation Street in 1961

(Image: mirrorpix)

“It was the characters that caught my attention,” said former archivist and screenwriter Daran Little, describing how he first fell in love with the series as a child.

“I grew up in a city council seat in London where women talked about the garden fence – and that’s what happened on Corrie. Women in the center of their communities.”

The creator Tony Warren, who turned Coronation Street into a matriarchy, was inspired not only by the Salford women he observed as a young boy, but also by the actresses with whom he had worked in radio plays earlier in his career.

Women like Ancoats-born Violet Carson, who later played Ena Sharples, and Doris Speed ​​from Bury, who later played Annie Walker.

“Corrie is very good at creating fairly complex characters,” said Dr. O’Reilly.

“Look at Ena Sharples, Elsie Tanner and Bet Lynch. They are still some of the series’ best known names.

“It was important from the start that the women on the show were great and strong. It was an important part of the show’s early success and Tony did it on purpose.

“In many ways, it is what has made it ahead of its time.”

Coronation Street was groundbreaking. And it made social comments but did it so easily.

Ken Barlow in a 1966 episode with newspaper reporter Jackie Marsh (Pamela Craig)

(Image: Mirrorpix)

In Rita’s relationship with Alan Bradley, Coronation Street demonstrated the forced control of an abusive relationship. The nation cheered when he landed under a tram.

The high school and Ken Barlow, the soul of the show, represented this generation of post-war working class young people in Greater Manchester who were denied the opportunity.

But Ken could never turn his back on his home. Like the strateless, lovable Jack Duckworth with his pigeons, Salford Hardman ‘Our Terry’, Percy Sugden, Mike Baldwin and the dreamer Derek Wilton, Ken’s lower middle class intellectual was a character that the audience believed in, laughed at and with that they could laugh at.

This humor of ordinary life, a world beyond glamorous Hollywood imagery or top mid-range theater hits of the early 1950s, made the program more real only for viewers – clearly Lancastrian, Greater Mancunian, but relative to viewers across the country, but all over the world.

Julie Goodyear pictured as Bet Lynch in 1963

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

The heat. The strange timing. The gently subversive camp humor – the razor-sharp joke of the characters.

“I think it depends that Corrie has its roots in the musical variety acts of the 1940s,” said former archivist and screenwriter Daran Little.

“It has a history of casting variety acts like Bill Waddington, who played Percy Sugden.

“Tony created characters based on people he knew in his own life so that he knew they would reflect real life. Nobody had seen that before.

“People like Elsie Tanner and Ena Sharples – they were stricken and survived the wars, but they were glamorous and proud. They cared for their community and fought for it.

“Between 1950 and 1980, the main purpose of television was to educate. The entertainment part came from singing shows and music numbers. Regarding the drama, it was just an adaptation of books and stage shows – nothing else. “

Liz Dawn and Bill Tarmey as Jack and Vera

(Image: Ian Cartwright)

Over the years, Coronation Street brought together all sorts of talents – actors who had worked in Hollywood, like John Savident (Fred Elliott), Bill Tarmey, who had been a comic on the region’s club circuit, and greats who made cameos like Ian McKellen, actors who had acted in coarse-grained dramas, like Lynn Perrie (Ivy Tilsley), who appeared in Kes.

The show is a testament to Greater Manchester’s creativity – and the power of unbundling.

Dr. Carole O’Reilly, co-author of Salford in 50 buildings

Dr. O’Reilly said: “Granada was of great importance locally and regionally. The unique structure of ITV naturally meant that it was designed to appeal to local and regional audiences and to avoid the BBC’s London-based stance.

“Granada has made a name for itself for research documentaries like World In Action and lavish dramas like Brideshead Revisited.

“Many famous British television names worked in Granada, including Ray Fitzwalter, David Plowright and Gerry Robinson.

“The original Quay Street building was the UK’s first purpose-built television studio production center, according to the British Film Institute.

“Manchester was known as the other Fleet Street because so many media companies had been here since the early 20th century.

“It was a center for media and also for sales in the north, in Scotland and on the Isle of Man. People who work for Granada called the area ‘Granadaland’ and it was the model for the regional identity of all ITV regions. ”

Granada TV studios Quay Street, 1998

(Photo: Aidan o’rourke, freelance)

Granada Studios on Quay Street were closed in 2013, but Coronation Street lives on at its newest location in MediaCityUK, Salford Quays.

In fact, it moved three times, and there were various additions along the way, such as the Underworld factory, the Metrolink stop, the Costa, and Victoria Street.

It’s more difficult to reflect the diversity of Greater Manchester – and to offer viewers more dramatic storylines.

“They tried to incorporate cultural change into the set to make it look much more up-to-date, and in a way they made the storylines more extreme, for example, in terms of more affairs and murders,” said Dr. O’Reilly. Author of Salford in 50 buildings.

“Corrie hasn’t looked at it so much in the past, but was more interested in the complex lives of the characters. So the topics are different, but you’d expect soap to survive – it has to reflect social change in the real world. “

Johnny Briggs and Amanda Barrie as Mike and Alma Baldwin

(Image: Granada Television)

Dr. O’Reilly has been talking about how the world has evolved since the show’s theme music – created by Eric Spear, who is known to pay just £ 6 for his problems – first introduced the program to families across the UK and beyond, and explained the challenges Faces in 2020.

“Television is very different now,” she said. “Young people no longer watch TV on schedule, so the authors had to adjust to it.

“They are now bringing out more episodes every week for the actors and crew to put that extra pressure on, so it’s going to be more intense.” It is very difficult to survive in the current climate of streaming and binge watching. It’s really amazing that the show survived for so long.

“Of course we have to ask ourselves what the future of the show will look like – will it still be there in another 60 years? It still matters, but it’s important to highlight the changes in the way we consume television.

“It is very interesting to see a soap, for example that so much happens in a short time. Originally, it was about watching 25 minutes a week, but now it’s three nights a week, which definitely makes it more lively. “