Why bother with faith?

It is no coincidence that the question of the usefulness of faith is more common nowadays. Today we must acknowledge that useless things are considered worthless. Why waste time with things that have no purpose or purpose?

First we have to ask ourselves, what does everyone want? What is a Christian looking for living in this world? Jesus tells us: “For where your treasure is, there will also be your heart” (Luke 12:34). This means that we will give our best (our heart) to everything that has value for us and represents our treasure. What is then considered a treasure in this world? Who gave it his heart? And what does a treasure represent to a Christian?

What is everyone looking for?

The most important concerns of the world population are, personally and collectively, to spend life with as few problems as possible. What is more normal? As far as Christians live in this world, they have the same concerns. What counts most from this point of view is success, fulfillment in life and a happy family. It is about having enough money to live well, to have a certain social status, to have an interesting life, to have good health and (if possible) to live a long life – to have as many benefits as possible and the least possible inconveniences. None of these concerns must be condemned. And there is no one who can blame someone who, while remaining honest, does what is possible to live well. It is a life within the reach of human possibilities. The Bible calls it a life “made by human hands.”

It is clear that from this point of view everything that could contribute to this social and personal success is approved, while everything that could undermine it is condemned. And everything that could not actively help us to acquire goods is rejected and stored in a box for useless and useless people. Based on this, you may always ask yourself, what is the use of Christian faith? I fear maybe we should say that it makes no sense. Let’s say it’s not very practical, so we don’t upset anyone. In any case, it is not the intention to directly promote social success.

The world promised by Jesus

We must now ask a second question – what should be a treasure for a Christian? Where is it Put differently: is the gospel concerned with promoting social success and improving our lives on earth? Is it right to follow Jesus to get a good place in the kingdom that He will certainly establish on earth? This is what the wife of Zebedee planted as a woman with her two feet firmly on the ground for her three sons. She was mistaken.

Even if we as humans find a certain balance, or a certain sense of joy in following Jesus, even if we are lucky enough to be part of a warm community that gives taste to our lives and supports us through difficult times, even if the wisdom in the gospels seems to be superior to everything offered by the greatest philosophers, we are forced to admit that it is not in Christ’s plans to establish ourselves as successful on earth. What he seeks is the kingdom of heaven. What He offers us is a place by His side and that of His Father. What He presents to us is a place at the heavenly wedding feast. And to get there, the path that He proposes to us goes through a very narrow gate (meaning that we have to leave our luggage behind). It is a life of renunciation; it is the way of the cross.

It is not a life “made by human hands.” It is a life that is impossible for people, but possible for God. It was Jesus who said this. It is the life of Jesus. This is exactly what the Virgin Mary told Bernadette in Lourdes: “I promise you no joy on earth, but in heaven.” The grace of St. Bernadette lies in the fact that she sees this promise far from pathetic and without interest it was seen as the most precious. She did not say to herself, “What is the use of all these visions if I continue to go through hell on earth?” Her perspective was heaven.

How to perceive the purpose of faith in your life?

So we can say that the Christian faith is useful in the sense that it is the eternal joy of entering into a true communion with God and for the success of our eternal life. It is the only existing means available for people to enter into this eternal life. Yet it is necessary for us to believe in the reality of eternal life, that nothing is more important to us than access to this eternal life, that our home is in heaven, that everything that can help us gain access to this joy useful and that everything that does not actively contribute to it must be restored to its true place.

The usefulness of Christian faith only becomes clear when we see the goal. If you want to reach God yourself, if nothing seems more important to you, then you have found the most effective means of achieving this goal. However, if you try to feel as comfortable as possible on earth, then faith will not help much. Jesus warned us: “For whoever wants to save his life (on earth) will lose it (forever), but whoever loses his life for me (on earth) will find it (eternal life)” (Mat 16:25) ). The stakes are extremely high.

Christian faith is the bridge through which we can pass the other bank

For those who strive for eternal life, the Christian faith is like an outstretched hand that grabs him and helps him to pass an abyss. It is like a shoulder on which he can rest if the journey becomes too difficult. It is like the light that rises in the darkness and illuminates the path, like the wind that rises and fills the sails. It transforms our daily lives. It clarifies even the worst problems. You wonder what the purpose of faith is … It’s just living a life and living it forever!

Alain Quilici

