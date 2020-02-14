The quantitative revolution, with data at the forefront in stock selection, hasn’t yet significantly impacted bond investment – but one of the world’s best-known asset managers says he’s trying to change that.

According to pension fund managers, it’s time to use data-driven investment techniques to not only better understand how to further increase returns, but also to find out where risks can hide in their portfolios.

“If you don’t know where your returns come from, you don’t understand your sources of risk,” said Jeffrey Rosenberg, senior portfolio manager of BlackRock’s systematic fixed income team, in an interview with MarketWatch on February 10.

Few large hedge funds and deeply rooted asset managers currently use computerized quantitative models to break down returns into individual “styles”.

Factors or rule-based investments that are popularized in equity markets relate to the process of identifying specific market inefficiencies, including those such as value or growth, that advocates have made a great contribution to explaining why certain equity portfolios outperformed their benchmarks.

Now investors are beginning to use this technique in bond portfolios by focusing on factors that help decipher how features such as volatility and inflation increase the return on fixed income securities.

In particular, momentum is a commonly used style factor for equities, which can also apply to fixed income assets such as US Treasuries, as it is believed that assets that have performed well recently tend to follow an upward trend and contribute to portfolio gains.

Other macro factors are broader and applicable to a broader investment universe, such as the negative impact that inflation may affect fixed income returns, especially when the returns of a significant portion of the U.S. junk bond market have recently hit a record low of 3.89 % have decreased.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the pension sector, a market segment that has been notoriously lagging behind the times when traders recently decided to end the practice of doing business over the phone, has been slow to adopt innovative approaches such as factor-based investing ,

Although Alpha is often described as the ability to outperform a benchmark, BlackRock’s quant researchers narrow it down. They describe it as outperforming an index after excluding all returns due to investment factors.

As a result, only part of the outperformance can be attributed to alpha, which means that most pension fund managers looked fairly normal considering the factor component, he said.

Infront of us

BlackRock believes that a quantitative approach helps strengthen its own portfolio of actively managed funds.

The firm’s push for factor investments in the bond market stems from the acquisition of Barclays Global Investors (BGI) in 2009, which took over the iShares index investment business and its specialized quantitative fund managers. Although the index business has attracted the most attention, BGI’s quantitative capabilities have also been an integral part of BlackRock’s strategy to improve performance and attract additional assets to its actively managed fixed income funds.

A BlackRock spokesman said around $ 1.4 trillion of assets are managed through the company’s systematic pension platform, which includes factor investments and other strategies that use scientific techniques to analyze yields in the bond market. This includes the company’s Fixed Income GlobalAlpha fund of $ 4.6 billion, one of its largest hedge funds.

In fact, according to FactSet data, only about 1% of the exchange-traded factor funds were earmarked for fixed-income securities as of October.

Why didn’t more asset managers take factors into account? Rosenberg believes that adding a credit risk may outperform many fixed rate benchmarks because bonds with a higher probability of default tend to have much higher yields.

The lion’s share of the index returns of active fixed income fund managers in the past two decades is due to a “persistent overweight to high yield (HY)” from Cliff Asness, according to a 2018 paper by AQR Capital Management, the established quantitative investment manager.

Over the past five years, the average active medium-term pension fund manager has made more money than his benchmark in 57% of cases. This emerges from a research article by Guggenheim Partners.

“One of the first lessons my mentor portfolio manager taught me in business was that you have to outperform in order to outperform,” said Rosenberg.

“In the equity world, investors haven’t stopped understanding active returns,” said Rosenberg, adding that underperformance prompted equity fund managers to find quantifiable factors to explain why this is safe. Equity portfolios do better than others ,

However, the same spark – the challenge of outperforming a benchmark – has been lacking in bond portfolios, where investors only have to beat low-yield indices that consist mainly of long-term government bonds. The return on the 10-year benchmark Treasury statement

fell 2.5 basis points to just 1.602% on Thursday.

However, this approach could put investors at higher risk than they expected because their bond funds may not act as ballast against stock market slumps as they hold lower-rated corporate bonds that tend to move in line with stocks.

In addition, the popularity of these riskier bonds among fund managers would lower their returns and reduce the additional gains from the purchase of debt securities that are less likely to fail to meet their obligations.

Instead, a data-driven portfolio manager would combine several factors when screening bond investments to increase returns without exposing the investor to a certain risk concentration.

“Most fixed income investors were more than willing to ignore the sources of active performance and not move to the next level,” warned Rosenberg. “Without an obvious problem to solve, there isn’t much debate.”