Mike Quirke, manager of Laois, All-Ireland winner Conor Counihan, and Brian Gavin, the four-time final referee of All-Ireland, called for the introduction of the clock hooter system to reduce the “unsustainable” requirements for football referees.

Referee Ciaran Branagan shows Darren Hughes of Monaghan his watch after the Allianz Football League game against Dublin at Croke Park. Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

Time issues dominated three of the weekend’s Allianz League Division 1 games, and Meath manager Andy McEntee was furious that referee Sean Hurson no longer extended the four-minute break in the second half.

McEntee, whose team rose one point ahead of Mayo, was certain that incidents that occurred in the four minutes would have required the game to continue beyond the 74th minute.

This was exactly the case on Saturday evening in Croke Park when referee Ciarán Branagan took a total of nine minutes after a six-minute injury break as there were several failures in the first six minutes.

Dublin returned to the level of Monaghan in those last moments and made an angry McEntee say the following afternoon: “It’s a rule for the Dublins and the bigger names in the world, and it’s a different rule for everyone else.”

In Letterkenny, Galway manager Pádraic Joyce was annoyed, despite his team’s narrow victory over an eight-minute break in the second half, when Joe McQuillian had previously instructed the fourth official to signal five.

Former Cork manager and player, Conor Counihan, says GAA leaders have to take their heads off the sand and recreate the timekeeping model that has proven to be a success for women’s football. In the Irish Examiner GAA podcast, he criticized how the new rules of the game were imposed on “overworked” referees without adequate advice.

Football Show: The double yellow cop-out. Sin am quirks. Protect defenders too. Cork 2010 memories

<noscript><iframe width="100%" height="166" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3a%2f%2fapi.soundcloud.com%2ftracks%2f758229037&auto_play=false&show_artwork=false&color=336699"></noscript>

“[The clock hooter system] is in women’s football. Why are we sitting with our heads in the sand? Someone has to come out and tell me why that doesn’t work. It just doesn’t make sense,” Counihan remarked.

“Has the umpire ever been asked about these rule changes? If you were the key person in this process, you should have been part of the process. It doesn’t seem to have happened to me.

“The other thing about the rule changes is that there was no trial period as such. There will always be problems with referees and rules, but at least give them a fair chance.”

Laois chief Quirke, who can also be seen in the Irish Examiner’s weekly GAA podcast, can’t understand why Croke Park hasn’t taken his lead in women’s games or basketball when he introduced a countdown clock.

“You can do it, but we choose not to do it. I said a few years ago that it was probably time for two referees to lead the Inter County football games because one person was trying to do everything do what it is. ” It is almost impossible to do this with great accuracy.

“And it’s probably thanks to some of the referees that we don’t have a complete problem in some games because they have so much to offer that they have to take care of it now.”

Brian Gavin, who has been responsible for four hurling finals across Ireland in the past decade, sees no choice but to introduce a clock hooter system for football games between counties. And while he insisted that Branagan play nine minutes at injuries in Croke Park in the second half, the chairman of the Offaly referees believes it is not feasible to maintain the status quo.

“To keep an eye on everything from sin to advanced, and whether the kicker is in the 45s or whether he was kicked 20 meters, a lot of pressure is put on a man.

“They also lost the time that goalkeepers come onto the field to free themselves and injure players. Timekeeping is a real problem that needs to be resolved at the moment. It is becoming increasingly difficult.” It is frustrating for many people, but it is most frustrating for the referees because they take the flak.

“Croke Park has to tell the referees that we have to start time management. We need this for football, not for skidding. The football referee’s workload is unsustainable.”

The main conversation about the other Division 1 game between Kerry and Tyrone over the weekend was the second yellow card shown to the captain of the kingdom, David Clifford, after being knocked down by Tyrone’s successor Ben McDonnell. The referees at the Tyrone gate in Edendork were heavily criticized for failing to alert referee Fergal Kelly that Clifford was more victim than attacker.

Gavin says Croke Park needs to do more to train referees. He disagreed with Mike Quirke’s suggestion to replace the referees with referees.

“People say on social media that the umpire leaves because he gets dinner on the way home. They’ll actually help a friend or club member and they’ll try their best to do a job. It’s a difficult job “, which not many ATM staff work for,” concluded Gavin.