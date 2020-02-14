If your son is the captain of England and you are the boss of Ireland, meetings between the two sides are usually fascinating and more than a little awkward, unless you are Andy or Owen Farrell.

It will be a unique event for the rest of us when father and child go to war in opposite directions in Twickenham in nine days. However, head coach Andy Farrell’s visit has no problem dividing his relationship with his son, the English skipper.

“I know it’s funny, isn’t it?” Said Farrell in Cork yesterday, using the prevailing mood when the subject was raised. Not that he felt that way.

“It’s funny for you, but it’s certainly not funny for us because it was never different. It’s as professional as it can be because that’s all we ever knew with Owen as a professional player and me as a professional coach have never been different. “

However, there are people close to the couple that this recent competitive family gathering is more of an exam for, starting with Andy’s wife and Owen’s mother Colleen and their three other children.

“The hardest thing is for Colleen. And Owen’s sisters and the young guy Gabriel, it’s weird for them.

“You have incredibly mixed feelings.

“How do you try to come to terms with it? They hope that both sides are doing well.

“And that’s not going to happen, is it? It’s difficult for them.”

After playing on the same side with Eddie Jones at Saracens when father and son were at different ends of the game trip in 2008, and both were part of the English lineup as fly-half and coach, Andy was appointed Irish defense coach in 2016, when the pair came in different camps.

For today’s Irish boss, who is facing his son for the first time, everything seems a long time ago.

I don’t even remember how it felt. But I’m proud of the situation, I’m as far as a father and he as a son. I am proud of how it is handled, because it is one of the greatest respect, but first and foremost professionalism.

Farrell said it was a little more difficult to see his son as a proud father than as an opposing coach.

“You want your son to perform. You speak to any parent who sees their son playing for Ireland at the weekend. They keep their fingers crossed and hope that everything will go well.

“When you are a trainer, you don’t feel that way. You don’t hope that it is going well, you evaluate things and you see how the plan comes together or not. When you are employed as a trainer, you have a distraction.

“But if you’re a parent and I’m sure all parents would tell you the same thing, you’re just watching your son. They don’t see the game as often as they do as a coach.

These times are often the most difficult, like last October at the World Cup in Japan, when he retired to Ireland’s quarter-finals to celebrate Owen’s ascent to England in the final.

“Well, that was tough, now I was a parent again and that is more difficult than being a coach against your son who is playing against the opposition.

“I deliberately did the whole thing with the fan family that day (of the semi-finals) to go back to what it felt like before it even happened.

“I went on the train with all the fans, enjoyed the atmosphere before the game, understood what that means for my wife and children, and it was difficult because the nerves went through the roof in this regard.” But that’s very different. “