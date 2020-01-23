Why Adam Sandler did not receive an Oscar nomination for uncut gems, according to Academy Voters

advertisement

Some academy members have revealed why Adam Sandler was not nominated for his appearance in Berlin Uncut gemstones, The film came early and many predicted that it would be Sandler’s first Oscar nomination. However, it should not be the way the Academy decided against its admission. As for the reasons for the decision, some members are brutal and honest about why Sandler, Eddie Murphy and Jennifer Lopez were left in the dark this year.

Uncut gemstones has been widely praised by critics since it appeared on the big screen. Even academics loved the film and Adam Sandler’s appearance in it. However, a single achievement is not exactly what all members base their nomination decisions on. The 91-year-old character actor Terry Moore, who was once nominated, pulled back the curtain of what it’s like to vote for the academy. He explains.

advertisement

“The [Uncut gemstones Performance] was a tour de force. He shows up as a really great actor, but then he makes kitschy Netflix comedies that are really stupid … There are a lot of films, a lot of gigs a year that we have to watch. Unfortunately, actors become brands. Sandler’s brand is not screaming ‘Oscar’ but Leo DiCaprio and Jonathan Pryce’s. “

There are 1,324 academy members with voting rights in the acting industry and it seems that some of them like to see more of the game and don’t appreciate “outsiders” like Adam Sandler. For the comedian, who usually makes his living by making people laugh, a joke on the Howard Stern Show could have reduced his chances. Sandler jokingly threatened to intentionally make a bad film if he didn’t receive the 2020 Academy Award nomination. “There was arrogance towards [Adam],” said one voting member. “It’s a lack of respect,” which is probably related to the joke.

Another anonymous Oscar voter says, “If Adam Sandler has another great film, he will be nominated. If Eddie Murphy has another great film, he will be nominated.” It turns out that Murphy and Sandler don’t seem to have enough “great” appearances. Murphy was criticized for not voting for a member who approached his campaign for an Oscar nomination. It looks like the academy can sometimes be more than something special.

RELATED: Adam Sandler fans are angry at Oscars Snub’s uncut gems

In relation to all films, there sometimes seem to be too many that academy voters cannot see in a year. As a result, some like Jennifer Lopez ‘Hustlers fall apart. “First, Hustlers is not an Oscar film.” It’s a bit rough around the edges and I’m assuming some other actors haven’t seen it, “says Terry Moore. Lopez is more of a” phenomenon “than an Oscar-winning actress. You can interview the Read members of the Academy at the New York Post.

Topics: Uncut gemstones, Oscars

Writer for Movieweb since 2017. Likes to play Catan when it’s not about superheroes and Star Wars.

advertisement