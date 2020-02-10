Culturing the new coronavirus using patient samples has been described as a breakthrough.

Australian researchers have successfully grown the new corona virus from patient samples.

It complements the international pool of genetic sequences of the 2019 nCoV virus that will help develop treatments and a vaccine, said Dominic Dwyer, director of public health pathology at NSW Health Pathology.

A team of 10 scientists and pathologists in the NSW Health Pathology laboratory at Westmead Hospital were able to create two complete genome sequences of the virus and isolate the virus from multiple patients.

The first group of coronavirus patients were admitted to one of two emergency facilities in Wuhan.

“The technical aspects of generating an entire virus sequence from a patient are quite significant,” said Professor Dwyer.

CONTINUE READING:

* British virus ‘Super Spreader’

* Coronavirus reporter is missing

* Coronavirus deaths darken Sars

* Coronavirus: Complete coverage

“The advantage of what we call ‘genomic isolate’ is that we can confirm that our tests are working well, and we have already done that. We can also help to understand how the virus affects the all over the world. ” ,” he said.

Professor Dwyer said that the presence of genome sequences would not only help vaccine manufacturers test the virus, but also give them viruses to test potential vaccines with.

Scientists from the NSW Health Pathology laboratory at Westmead Hospital sequenced the virus twice.

Your data has been added to the World Health Organization online database, which contains 50 complete genomes of the virus, including one from Melbourne. Researchers at the Doherty Institute were the first outside China to multiply the virus.

The death toll for the virus is 910, with the exception of two in mainland China. Worldwide, 40,514 people have been diagnosed with the virus. In Australia, 15 people have been diagnosed with a virus and three out of four NSW patients have fully recovered. A 43-year-old man remains at Westmead Hospital.

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard said nearly 14,500 people were screened at Sydney Airport at 12:30 p.m. on Monday and 57 people with flu-like symptoms were sent for further testing.

“They were screened and there were absolutely no people with the corona virus,” said Hazzard. “So the precautions we take here in NSW really work.”

Shocking footage shows how suspected coronavirus patients are violently kidnapped from their home in China.

Kerry Chant, NSW’s chief health officer, said she was confident of going anywhere in the state with her family and would not wear a mask in public.

“Masks must be kept for those patients with symptoms. They are not required in the general population,” she said.

In response to suggestions that the virus could be airborne, Dr. Chant that health authorities have always taken precautions to recognize that this could be the case.

Professor Dwyer said that although there was talk of people being contagious before they had symptoms, the more important form of transmission came from sick people.

China has completed the construction of the second of two coronavirus hospitals in Wuhan City.

“The most important way is when people are symptomatic, when they cough and stutter and sneeze and have a runny nose,” said Professor Dwyer.

“The more sick they are, the more likely they are to have a high viral load in their clinical samples.”