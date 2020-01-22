advertisement

Some of the biggest names in the hedge fund industry have argued in recent days that it’s not time to pull back stocks.

David Tepper said he “loves to ride a horse that runs” and Stanley Druckermiller followed to say that he also rides the proverbial horse. Even Paul Tudor Jones, who took up the analogies to the foamy stock market from 1999, says that the current rally still has a long way to go.

But not everyone wants to stay on the racetrack. Tony Dwyer, a longtime cop and strategist at Brokerage Canaccord Genuity, gets a little nervous and says it’s time to “temporarily move out of place”.

The market – and especially the information technology sector – “has reached a point that justifies a change of perspective.” The S & P 500’s IT sector

SP500.45, -0.08%

has only reached a “historically extreme level” for the fifth time since 1990.

“It’s really not that complicated. Info Tech has put the market in an excessive position and has caused temporary setbacks in the past,” he said in the Call of the day,

Dwyer added the company’s bullish fall last year – more or less to ignore the trade war due to the Federal Reserve’s reluctant pivot, low inflation and solid US economic growth – is now a consensus. “These positive influences remain, but are considered by most to be probable and have already been discounted in the short term in view of the positive development. As long as our positive fundamental core thesis remains in the right place, we will once again be more aggressively looking for a significant decline in the market, ”he said.

The buzz

Among the companies that reported after the close on Tuesday was IBM

IBM, + 0.62%

exceeded forecasts for sales growth in the areas of cloud and cognitive software as well as Netflix

NFLX, -0.46%

saw strong international customer growth. Johnson & Johnson

JNJ, + 0.07%,

The health giant, which exceeded expectations with a fourth-quarter result, makes headlines for the 12 S&P 500 components and reports results.

Tesla

TSLA, + 7.19%

rose in the premarket trade. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives raised his price target by almost 50%, and Bloomberg, citing persons familiar with the matter, reported that the electric vehicle manufacturer had settled with Michigan over a lawsuit against a state ban on direct customers.

In a report from the United Nations, the phone from Amazon is said to be

AMZN, + 1.46%

Chef Jeff Bezos was hacked after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent him a video message on WhatsApp.

President Donald Trump made the rounds in Davos and told CNBC that the Fed should cut rates further because of the dollar

DXY, + 0.02%

Strength.

Existing sales data for homes must be released.

The markets

After the 152 point retreat in the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.52%

on Tuesday US stock futures

ES00, + 0.46%

YM00, + 0.35%

were higher on Wednesday.

Asian stocks

ADOW, + 0.61%

had a better day after heavy losses from the spreading corona virus on Tuesday. China reported nine deaths with 440 confirmed cases. European stocks

SXXP + 0.23%

meanwhile had little movement.

Random readings

At the end of the Kansas-Kansas State game, there was one of the “worst college basketball fights in years”.

A legal dispute arises over the alleged repeated theft of a cat.

A bank robber used a pillow case as cover, but took it off because he couldn’t see it. He also stopped to pet a dog.

