Why 2013 FSU 2018 is superior to Clemson

advertisement

The FSU soccer team from 2013 continues to be so little respected that it’s not even funny. Here’s proof that the 2018 Clemson team is superior.

Yes, I am back to defend the FSU soccer team in 2013 against a stronger tendency towards ACC. You have probably read that in 2013 I proved that the FSU has a better offense than the LSU 2019.

Then I proved that the FSU football team was superior overall in 2013 compared to the LSU 2019.

advertisement

Well, it looks like the ACC Twitter account wants to push ahead with its Clemson strategy.

Indeed, you have ruled the conference with an iron fist for most of the past half decade. However, it is not at all right to list the 2018 Clemson team as the best ACC of the past decade before the 2013 FSU team.

Last week we talked about the @ ACCFootball players of the decade, now we’re talking about the teams talk. # ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/vhQdcDdLAl

– ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN), January 21, 2020

I just don’t understand it any other way than it is that some people tend to be up to date. The Noles 2013 are superior in every conceivable category.

Yes, Clemson won another game, but that wasn’t an option for the Noles as there wasn’t a college football playoff this season.

I’m not afraid to do the dirty work to prove a point as you can see from my work above. That is why the FSU football team 2013 is superior to Clemson.

advertisement