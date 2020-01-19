Whooping cough insect is becoming 'smarter', researchers warn

advertisement

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

Australian researchers investigated different types of whooping cough bacteria and their behavior. They discovered that some new strains produce more transport proteins, and proteins that allow them to absorb nutrients from the human body than ever before.

advertisement

123RF

Whooping cough can be very serious for children and babies.

Some are also better at hiding the immune system, regardless of whether or not they are immunized, because they reduce the production of proteins that alert the body to infections.

The study shows that a new vaccine is needed, says research leader Dr. Laurence Luu.

READ MORE:

* High peak in Auckland calls for immunization

* Adults without a whooping cough vaccine that endangers young children

* Manawatu experts warn of whooping cough outbreak

* A national outbreak of whooping cough has been declared

“Right now the good news is that current vaccines are still very effective.”

“However, if we look to the future, the strains will continue to develop and our vaccines may not be as effective someday. They turn into a superug.”

Data from the New Zealand Department of Health show that an outbreak of whooping cough usually occurs every three to five years.

The most recent outbreak was in 2017, when more than 1300 cases were reported.

In Australia, a “resurgence” of the disease resulted in more than 140,000 cases between 2008 and 2012. Luu says the recovery may be due to the ability of bacteria to adapt to humans despite vaccination.

Dr. Luu said the properties that the new strains hide from the immune system mean that a vaccinated person can contract the disease without symptoms.

“So the bacteria can still colonize and survive without causing the disease – you would probably not know that you have been infected with the whooping cough bacteria because you don’t get the symptoms.

“Another problem with the vaccine is that immunity is rapidly diminishing – so we need a new vaccine [to protect] against developing strains, to stop the transmission of the disease and to provide long-term immunity”.

The current vaccine has been widely used since 2000.

Dr. said the findings were no reason to stop receiving the current vaccination because the infection rate has remained considerably lower than before it was introduced. But he would like to develop a new vaccine in the next five to ten years.

The disease can be very serious for children and babies, especially for children younger than one year old.

The team’s findings are published in the peer-reviewed journal Vaccine.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

advertisement