Whoopi Goldberg “Didn’t look good” during their meeting with ABC executives, reported page six.

The television personality, 63, met with the president of ABC News, James Goldstonand the division’s senior vice president of talents, Barbara Fedida, shortly afterwards in the Atlantic Grill Abby Huntsman announced that she would leave The Talk.

“They had lunch and Whoopi didn’t look happy,” said a media insider on page six. “She left with her private driver,” after the conversation, “while James went back to ABC headquarters.”

A source near Goldberg said the meeting was business-related because “ABC News will make documentaries, some of which [Whoopi] open.” “Don’t let yourself eat in peace.”

A spokesman for the network also claimed that Goldberg’s management meeting was related to business matters.

“There’s nothing to see here. They had a good meal. Someone is trying to create a drama that doesn’t have one,” she said.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 33-year-old Huntsman announced that she would leave The Talk.

Before her announcement, she told employees in a written memo that she would spend more time with the family and help her father Jon Huntsman when he runs for the governor of Utah.

Page 6 later learned that there were other factors that contributed to their exit.

“It’s an unhealthy environment – just the way things are handled during the shows and how people treat each other,” said an insider from the publication. “It is intense.”

According to the source, Huntsman has often been “treated like S ** t” and “posed a problem to managers about the overall environment”. For a while she felt that things had to change. ‘

Despite her experience, she expressed her love for the outlet. “ABC will always have a special place in my heart, and so will all of you. I hope you will be in my life for years to come. “

Goldberg has also been reported to have faced the network in relation to the work environment in question, but “ABC will not do anything about it.”

