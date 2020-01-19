Whoever wins the next elections in Israel is a right wing player - Israel Election 2020

advertisement

The candidate’s photo has been carefully choreographed. When the leader of Kahol Lavan and Prime Minister Benny Gantz’s aspirant visited the Ir David Archaeological Center in East Jerusalem and said it was “the root of our presence here”, he was flanked by three selected candidates. To his right was Yoaz Hendel, Benjamin Netanyahu’s former chief communications officer, right-hand heartbreaker and currently a Kahol Lavan MK. To his left was Hili Troper, another MK, religion teacher and writer, and one of Gantz’s closest advisors for five years.

There was a lesser-known face between the three. Tehila Friedman-Nahlon, an experienced religious feminist. Friedman-Nahlon, number 36 on Kahol Lavan’s list, isn’t even MK (yet), but she was essential for the photo. Gantz’s activists wanted him to be surrounded by religious-looking candidates in East Jerusalem. She’s not the only religious woman in the party, but unlike MK Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Friedman-Nahlon covers her hair and her striking red hat perfectly rounded off the picture.

ביקרתי היום בעיר דוד. שורש היותנו כאן בירושלים המאוחדת. ככל שנעמיק ונחפור, כךונחש את העועמה ההיסטורית שיש בירושלים בשביל עם ישראל. ככל שהיסוס ההיסטורי יהיה חזק יותר, כך נבטיח את עתיד מדינת ישראל עםירושלים כבירתה. אנחנו נשאיר את ירושלים מאוחדת לנצח נצחים. pic.twitter.com/yngW4p3qlR

Benny Gantz will be reappointed as a right-wing religious leader in this election. Last week he attended a joint religious-secular high school and a liberal-religious women’s school. He will also be working in softcore settlements in the coming weeks. The party’s sharper secular and left-wing candidates like Yair Lapid, his right-wing Ofer Shelah and former Herzliya Mayor (and Meretz member) Yael German will be in the spotlight much less. Instead, we’ll hear how Kahol Lavan also plans to establish Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley, and unlike Netanyahu, they just won’t talk about it. And when the Central Election Commission debates Joint List MK Heba Yazbak’s social media posts glorifying Palestinian militants, Kahol Lavan, along with right-wing parties, will vote to prevent it from running.

“We are reversing our strategy from the last elections,” said a senior member of Kahol Lavan. “It’s cynical and blatant, but it’s what we need to do to win. You can expect our Gantz religious candidates to see a lot more of this kind of window dressing.”

This is Kahol Lavan’s third election campaign in twelve months. A different strategy was followed for each election. In April 2019, she pushed for the need to become the “largest party” and won 35 seats, the number of Likud. Three quarters of the Labor seats were increased, from the 24 seats won in 2015 (when it was a Zionist union) to only six. Five months later, in the September elections, there was nothing left to win, and fears that Labor and Meretz would perish resulted in the promise to form a “secular government of national unity” in Avigdor Lieberman’s Israel Beiteinu also promised this and convinced with his attacks on the ultra-orthodox parties. Kahol Lavan lost two seats (although Likud did worse and lost three).

Now that Kahol Lavan has established itself as the largest party and Likud continues to lead the polls by a small margin, his leaders and strategists are finally making serious efforts to achieve what they should have started their first attempt last year , and target Likud’s soft lower abdomen – the ten percent of Israeli voters who think they are right but really don’t want Netanyahu to remain prime minister. Some of them voted for Kahol Lavan last year. Others clung to Likud or chose Israel Beiteinu. Some stayed at home.

The swaying voters of this election are all on the right. You don’t like any of the options offered. You are fed up with Netanyahu. They find Lieberman uncomfortable and they have been told that Gantz is a leftist. Up to twelve seats could be involved. Five or six for them moving to Kahol Lavan this time would be enough to gain a clear lead over Likud and new coalition-building options after the elections.

Netanyahu branded Gantz the “weak left” in the first election in 2019. It didn’t quite work, as the results showed. But the left brand has stayed with at least some right-wing voters.

Kahol Lavan has to break sharply to the right, not only to attract voters, but also to make it easier for other right-wing parties such as Yisrael Beiteinu, Hayamin Hahadash from Naftali Bennett, Shas, and perhaps even a Likud to Netanyahu to join a Gantz government.

Gantz has kept his views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so vague since he became a civilian five years ago that he can still be convincingly portrayed as being right from the center, presenting his party as a more moderate and benevolent example of Likud without Netanyahu’s corruption. Kahol Lavan is a center-right party anyway – there are enough ex-Likudniks and even refugees from Israel Beiteinu and Habayit Hayehudi on the list of candidates to justify this label.

To soften the secular image, Kahol Lavan will remind voters that Gantz spent the first eight years of his schooling in religious institutions, including several years in Or Etzyon, the Yeshiva led by Rabbi Chaim Drukman, the spiritual leader of the religious Zionism. In many ways, he is much closer to the religious community than Netanyahu.

In any case, the one who wins this choice is a right winger.

