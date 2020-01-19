advertisement

Laura Reynolds

Who wrote Harry Potter’s Hogwarts letter? Everything will be revealed this February

advertisement

Imagine that you are the real person who wrote Harry Potter’s Hogwarts approval letter. This person – or a team of people – exists and Warner Bros Studio Tours gives you the opportunity to get to know them.

The art department launch takes place in February and is an opportunity to get to know the artists, designers and illustrators who have created parts of the films that you have probably never thought about. Prophet newspapers and the packaging of Bertie Bott’s Beans are just a few of the aspects of the magical world that have brought them to life and help make the films as successful as they are.

In the technical drawings and early sketches you will find some of the props that are explained in more detail by the original filmmakers. You will even conjure up wands before your eyes if they reveal how thousands of them were made for the films. And you can use them to confirm whether your own Hogwarts letter has really only been lost in the mail.

The introduction to the art department takes 11 days and is part of the studio tour, which also offers the opportunity to visit the Hogwarts Great Hall, the Gringotts Wizarding Bank and Diagon Alley.

Introduction to the art department at Warner Bros Studio Tours from February 14th to 24th, 2020. Included in the normal entrance fee and ticket – all tickets must be purchased in advance.

Continued below.

advertisement