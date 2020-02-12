It was two hours after dark in Santa Ana, and the temperature had dropped 10 degrees since sunset. A number of men and women, pushing against the cold, rolled past the entrance to the National Guard, around the building and into the parking lot, a total of about 150.

Inside, the layout looked like it would be made available to evacuees after a disaster: row by row of black sleeping pads, strung together. However, this is not temporary protection for the people who live here: every year in the last decade, from mid-December to the end of funding in April or May, the same group calls home the concrete floor and five bathrooms.

This is Orange County’s response to the growing, highly concentrated homeless population. On that day in January, elderly people, people with disabilities and a family were admitted early and selected their sleeping mats first. A trio of men queuing at least an hour before the safety gates opened streamed in with camping gear.

Every December when the animal shelter opens, “I am always amazed. It’s like the first day of school, ”said Larry Haynes, executive director of Mercy House, the nonprofit that runs the 950-square-meter armory. “Everyone says hello like they’re old friends.”

This accommodation – on state land operated by a nonprofit organization – should serve as a basic model for what Governor Gavin Newsom has requested across the state.

On January 8, Newsom issued an implementing decision that instructed government agencies to assess excess land for use as possible emergency shelter for the homeless. A map created last year shows more than 1,000 parcels, from a quarter morning near a San Diego freeway to 70 acres near a minimum security prison in Chino.

But the Santa Ana armory has become a harbinger of the problems that mayors and district leaders are facing with new emergency shelters in their backyards.

Pushback from local guides

Last summer, a federal judge commended Orange County for a cooperation plan to avoid arresting homeless people while at the same time alerting them to the county’s housing and healthcare. The judge called the agreement between the county and homeless activists a model for the rest of the state, if not the nation.

Peace hardly lasted into the new year. Santa Ana, the county’s poorest city, filed a lawsuit in January because three other cities in Orange County had dumped their homeless population into the armory of a community that already has a disproportionate number of accommodations. The county has 400-bed accommodation in downtown Santa Ana that is to be expanded, and the city has 200-bed accommodation.

“In recent years, the city of Santa Ana has had to spend millions of dollars from its general fund to address the health and safety concerns of the homeless population living here,” the city said in the lawsuit. “This money would otherwise have been spent on providing core services to residents.”

In several cities and counties contacted by CalMatters, local leaders expressed concern about the governor’s plan to open land to shelters in their jurisdictions. Some see it as ineffective and unfair – to offer state land but not to pay for the costs associated with an animal shelter.

The elected leaders state that they have received little information about how the shelters work or who will operate them. They don’t know how people get to and from the locations. They don’t know how the neighbors could react. And they are still unclear who will pay for it.

“The governor is unlikely to come to the city of Oceanside and says there are several million dollars available for the construction of a new sobering center or housing.” Just because the governor orders something doesn’t mean something will happen, ”said Peter Weiss, Mayor of Oceanside in northern San Diego.

Will, a homeless man who only gave his first name, sits on a sidewalk in Los Angeles. (Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters)

The governor’s goals could face the same resistance that almost every local homeless shelter plan has.

Caltrans identified a small piece of excess land in the city of Richmond in the Bay Area off Interstate 80 that could be a temporary shelter. But Richmond Mayor Tom Butt said he was “not optimistic.”

“The governor’s homelessness task force ruled that cities and counties should be responsible,” Butt said. “I think that’s just wrong.”

The state expects 100 packages to be made available to governments applying to use the sites this year.

State land, local pollution: Each shelter costs millions

Nothing can force a city or county to use the state as a shelter. You would need to apply for permission to use the land. But when they do, the burden of running it is on their own shoulders. This includes food, bedding and transportation, liability due to fire or violence, as well as administrative and security costs.

The Newsom administration says the excess land-use plan will help offset the cost of housing in cities and counties – at least for those who are willing to seek help.

“The local government has a responsibility to put their hands up and be part of the solution,” said Jason Elliott, Newsom’s senior counselor for housing and homelessness. “A good number at the county and city level answers the call by leaning forward and welcoming solutions.”

Part of the state funds are available to local governments and others are in preparation.

Last year, Newsom pledged $ 650 million to help fight homelessness in cities, counties, and regional associations known as Continuums of Care. Newsom provided $ 500 million of this. The other $ 150 million will be paid as soon as U.S. housing and urban development certifies the number of homeless at 2019. Newsom is asking lawmakers for another $ 750 million in this year’s budget, some of which would go to emergency shelters.

“The governor has provided a historic amount of resources in addition to the money that naturally goes to towns and counties for homelessness and mental health,” said Elliott.

But opening and running a homeless shelter for just a short time can cost millions. A tent shelter under a bridge for 420 people cost Modesto $ 1.6 million in the ten months it was open. An emergency shelter in Sacramento, focused on finding temporary or permanent accommodation, cost the city $ 5 million in public and private funds over a 17-month period.

Esteban Gonzalez monitors over a dozen homeless shopping trolleys near Los Angeles City Hall. (Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters)

Homeless advocates say the shelters will lower the cost of prisons, emergency room visits, and other services caused by people outside.

“We have to get people inside,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, co-chair of the Governorate for Homelessness. “I see this as a completely new opportunity. Land is expensive, and when the state is ready to work with us and make land available, I have only two words: Thank you. “

However, reducing homelessness and related issues, including mental health, is a major challenge, said Weiss, Mayor of Oceanside. Many residents have a negative perception of homeless people due to crime, garbage and frequent police calls, so they may oppose housing.

Weiss said he would welcome a new shelter – but not the costs involved.

Caltrans identified a 17-hectare piece of land south of State Route 76 in Oceanside, but Weiss said he didn’t know how the city or county would pay for accommodation there.

A one-time homeless coalition from Richmond and Contra Costa County will receive up to $ 2.7 million in homeless help from the state. Another $ 2.5 million will go directly to the city, counties and regional care associations.

However, the Mayor of Richmond believes that it is far from sufficient to show that his city alone has at least 400 homeless people at some point.

“We will either continue to put band-aid and put these people in shelters and tuff sheds, or the state will pay for it.” California is rich enough to be able to afford and the US is rich enough to be able to afford, “Butt said.

“When I read that the problem is spreading to cities and counties, it is just insane and makes no sense. We will either solve it or we will push it further down.”

Whatever-it-needs mode

Steinberg, the Mayor of Sacramento, said counties and regions could work together to solve the homeless crisis, but they didn’t.

“Nobody would ask the counties or cities to do what they can’t do, but we’re in a mode that requires everything,” said Steinberg.

James Gore, a Sonoma County supervisor and first vice president of California State Assn. of Counties said there could be election sequences for officials pushing protection plans. “Immersing yourself in homelessness and affordable housing is a great way for elected officials to step down in a world run by NIMBYs (Not In My Back Yard),” he said.

Still, Gore said the governor’s protection plan was urgently needed, especially since local efforts were ineffective.

“I would look at my colleagues criticizing the governor and say the time for criticism is over. There was local control and there were no results, ”he said. “For cities and counties who think they don’t have enough money, a settlement is imminent.”

Part of the problem, Steinberg said, is how the Californians think about the word “shelter”.

“Shelter was and is a derogatory term in many ways,” said Steinberg. “For skeptics, this means that the only type of accommodation is a long-term, dusty, misguided facility where people are helpless with no way to get long-term accommodation.

“This is a stereotype and it could have been an exact stereotype at one point. But now, when we say Shelter, we’re talking about navigation centers that are about gaining stability in order to get off the streets permanently.”

Homeless people in California often live in campsites like this one in West Oakland. (Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters)

It is unclear what type of accommodation would be built on excess state land. The governor’s office has mandated that everyone have “service provisions” such as housing support and medical care.

Nothing is yet forcing cities and counties to work together to solve their homeless crises, but the coalition of governors led by Steinberg wants to change that. According to a coalition proposal, the state could sue cities and counties in which the majority of their homeless population is not housed. Legislators would have to draft the plan and go before the voters.

In the meantime, Newsom continues to push the idea of ​​converting government land into shelters. On January 21, the governor urged Ben Carson, Secretary of State for Housing and Urban Development, “to live up to our commitment by providing surplus land to local government across the state to help build housing for the homeless.”

Shelter 1.0: A roof and a bathroom

Haynes, who runs the National Guard Armory Shelter in Santa Ana, calls it “Shelter 1.0”, which is deliberately only temporary. “Here is a roof, here is a door, here is a bathroom, do the best you can,” he said.

Since the armories are used by the guard during the day, everything has to be picked up at 8 a.m. every day and cleaned according to military standards. That is, a wake-up call before dawn for the people who lie elbow to elbow on the floor of the building.

“Is it difficult to get them up? It’s terrible, “said Haynes.” But that’s not our reputation. It has to be wiped and brushed as if no one had ever been here.

“I think it’s time for this model (from shelter) to sunset. There are many options out there. I think there is growing frustration with the lack of space, lack of privacy and being someone who runs this shelter I say I understand it. “

Shelters of more recent date or in more permanent locations offer better privileges. Some have bunk beds instead of mats. People have a certain place so they don’t have to queue up before the shelter opens. Some have residential assistance programs and a medical clinic.

Haynes looked around the armory for the 150 people and shuffled from dinner – that day it was chicken noodle soup, bread and salad – to the tightly packed mats on the concrete floor.

“Ultimately, a policy maker – whether it’s a council member, a board member (board member), a governor, or whatever – has to decide whether there will be a legal belief or not the heat to decide to have an animal shelter , “

Nigel Duara is a reporter at CalMatters. This article is part of The California Divide, a newsroom collaboration that examines income inequality and economic survival in California.