The award season has reached the award week, the baftas ceremony is just over, and the Oscars mark the gold treasure at the end of the rainbow this Sunday. Although this year’s baftas have taught us, Tinsel City is not the most beautiful picture at the moment. Joaquin Phoenix was rife with critics of this year’s nominees, spearheading the criticism that proclaimed “systemic racism” in the industry, while Prince William concluded the ceremony with the promise of “a thorough review of the entire award process”. The simmering politics that underlie the industry is unmistakable, no matter how many musical numbers and selfies try to pull the elaborate wool over your eyes.

The nominations for the 92nd Oscar are not so lazy, but rather predictable. a booming reminder of the traditional taste of academy voters. With the success of the Golden Globe and Bafta, Sam Mendes’ 1. World War I epic 1917 entered the field with an overwhelming march, followed by Scorsese’s The Irishman and Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Your seats in the Oscar cast are more “reserved” than, exceptionally, deserved. This is particularly annoying due to the omission of Lulu Wang’s fantastic The Farewell and a director’s nod for Greta Gerwig’s little women.

The inclusion of the jokers in the nominations is perhaps the most peculiar addition to this year’s awards. The story of the superhero origins of Batman’s arch enemy is undoubtedly above average, but if you match them with Bong-Joon-Ho’s Parasite or Noah Baumbach’s marriage story, it looks like a silly inclusion. Instead, the film stands next to last year’s Black Panther as an example of the academy’s enthusiasm to represent the “popular film”, especially after they did not include a category of the same name in the ceremony in 2018.

It has become increasingly clear that award ceremonies and in particular the Academy Awards are less concerned with the films than with the occasion itself. The Academy Awards have undoubtedly always been a propaganda piece, but when the number of viewers shrinks significantly, it is obvious that they are losing their influence.

While in a pre-millennium culture, the critical success of a film was judged only by journalists who formed individual opinions that culminated in a final award ceremony in a contemporary setting after a film was released, it was criticized, analyzed and dismantled shot for Shot. Why should you listen to the opinions of the enigmatic “academy” on reviews from all social media from YouTube to Rotten Tomatoes when the thousands of IMDB users have already agreed on a consensus?

While the meaning of the Oscars ceremony may have decreased, viewers are still watching and critics are still listening. His willingness to accept the new guard from Netflix and Amazon has gained a lot of credibility, although his voice has been muffled. Indifference has crept in. Times change.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isOGD_7hNIY [/ embed]