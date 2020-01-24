advertisement

Worlds collide! The Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 teams teamed up on Thursday, January 23 to save their colleagues.

When a car crashed into the bar, which was full of doctors and firefighters, all hands were on deck to save everyone, even if the whole drama continued. Some of the residents were on the verge of losing their lives, but even that could not stop a surprise proposal, a repaired friendship, and someone who was charged.

Before you dive into the action-packed crossover, it’s worth talking to the elephant on the show: Alex Karev (Justin Chambers). The last spectators heard from Alex that he had gone to Iowa to take care of his mother. He was still there during the episode of Thursday, January 23. He has been referenced a number of times throughout the episode, but as far as anyone knows he will be there indefinitely since Chambers, 49, left the series and his last episode had already aired.

Elsewhere in the crossover …

Between Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe), and it only got worse in the premiere.

Two weeks before the big incident, she blew him up because she fell in love with him when they could not be together or received no promotions. Herrera wanted him to admit that she was not connecting.

If they had to work together during the incident, the tension was great. He tried to be friendly with her at the train station, but she gave him the main setting. He called her for disobedience and forced her to take a week off to “figure out how to pretend to respect him at least.” Herrera replied and outlined all possible alternatives and ways in which they could be together, but he did not entertain.

Jaina Lee Ortiz in station 19. ABC / Allyson Riggs

“You can trust that I don’t need a favor from you,” she said before the end.

Bailey breaks down

The entire time the fire team tried to rescue everyone from the bar, including Ben Warren (Jason George), Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) had a miscarriage.

Everything Ellen Pompeo said about the end of Grey’s Anatomy

She didn’t even know Warren was at the bar until he got to the scene. When he got it right, she was clearly upset. Warren tried to complain about the miscarriage by saying that his job stressed her too much, but she didn’t.

“You weren’t even at work tonight and see what happened – life scares me sometimes to death,” she said.

Bailey then showed that she was a super woman and, with the help of her old friend Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.When Bailey knew that everything was taken care of, she sobbed at her old friend that she had lost a child she thought was a girl.

“She’s not feeling well and I can’t even hold her in my hands or in the hands of someone else who could put her back together,” Bailey said of her daughter. “She was easy and now she is not.”

Pierce is in trouble

While everything was going down in Gray Sloan, Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) was at home because she quit her job. She was on the couch and was sleeping when Andrew Deluca (Giacomo Gianniotti) came over to tell her that one of her patients had miraculously recovered – and to complain about his problems with Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo). However, he was cut off by someone who served Pierce papers.

Caterina Scorsone and Kim Raver in “Grey’s Anatomy”. ABC / Christopher Willard

“I am being charged with unlawful death,” Pierce said, revealing that it was the operation she had performed on her cousin Sabrina. It looks like Meredith’s litigation will end like Pierce is starting.

Owen’s big suggestion

There was no shortage of drama with Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) this week. It started when Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) was dismayed that Hunt hadn’t suggested, and Hunt stressed how to propose because he felt the pressure to make it astonishing given their long history. Finally he just pulled her aside and did it in a hospital room.

“Grey’s Anatomy” BTS drama over the years

“There is no perfect moment and I am not a perfect man, but the only thing I know for sure is that you are the perfect woman for me,” he said.

She said “No” dramatically before saying “Yes” because she feared that he didn’t mean it. They later took the message to the emergency room. However, they did it as a shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) wanted Link (Chris Carmack) that she didn’t know who her baby’s true father was, since it could be Hunt. What makes the situation worse? Link has spent much of the episode talking about how excited he is to be a father. So it will certainly be broken.

Station 19 will be broadcast on ABC on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. Grey’s Anatomy will air at 9 p.m. ET.

