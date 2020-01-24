Who knows more economy? Steven Mnuchin or Greta Thunberg?

advertisement

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin misunderstood the economy in his public statement by climate activist Greta Thunberg.

A man who still insists that the 2017 tax relief should not teach anyone about business, but there is something in Davos that expresses the arrogance of people who think that money and power give wisdom.

Just a few days after doubling his claim – with no evidence or reason – that tax cuts would start every day to increase the growth potential of the economy and flood the Treasury with tax revenue, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was fed up with the youthful climate activist Greta Thunberg for the demand that the world immediately stop using, subsidizing and investing in fossil fuels that pose a threat to humanity as a result of catastrophic climate change.

“The facts are clear, but they are still too uncomfortable to speak to,” said Thunberg to the world leaders in Davos. “You just leave it because you think it’s too depressing and people will give up. But people won’t give up. It is you who give up.”

Ideally, you want to be over 95% certain that our civilization can survive what we spew into the atmosphere.

“After completing a degree in economics, she can come back and explain it to us,” Mnuchin told reporters who reported on the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

I assume that if Mnuchin answered the 911 phones, he would require anyone who reports a fire to have a degree in chemistry before sending the first responders.

environmental Apocalypse

Mnuchin’s dismissive comments on climate change came less than a week after the Federal Appeals Court ruled that the federal government’s role in actively promoting fossil fuels could accelerate “an environmental apocalypse.” The court said the federal government did not contest the facts.

Accordingly, the court agreed with the 21 young plaintiffs in Juliana against the United States that the climate crisis “is near a point of no return”, but ruled that the courts have no authority to force Congress or the executive to save the nation or the planet.

“The government insists, bluntly, that it has the absolute and uncontrollable power to destroy the nation.”

– Appellate judge Josephine Staton

Unlike 17-year-old Thunberg, Mnuchin has a degree in economics, but he doesn’t seem to have learned much. If studying economics teaches us anything, we should be humble about what we can know for sure, especially about the future. Too few have let this lesson take effect.

Keep in mind that most people with economics degrees told us that nothing bad could happen if we let millions of people use their homes as ATMs in the first decade of the millennium. How many trillions of dollars did this misjudgment cost the global economy?

Like the weather forecast, the economy deals with probabilities rather than certainties. Most predictions come with a high degree of uncertainty, possibly with a 5% or 10% chance of being wrong. This is good enough for some purposes, but ideally you want to be more than 90% certain that our civilization can survive what we spit into the atmosphere.

Betting on black swans

When it comes to rejecting the Congressional Budget Office and most other economists’ predictions that the tax cut is unlikely to pay off, Mnuchin maintains the low probability that they are wrong. When it comes to the economic and budgetary impact of tax cuts, Mnuchin relies on a Black Swan event to take place in the form of a productivity miracle.

Likewise, Mnuchin and other climate deniers in the Trump administration are holding on to the possibility that climate change models constructed by scientists are too pessimistic and that Earth’s temperature will not rise as high as projected. Mnuchin is again hoping for an event with the black swan – a harmless reaction to the addition of more greenhouse gases to the atmosphere.

But when it comes to predicting the economic cost of climate change, Mnuchin takes the other side of the bet. He does everything he can to ensure that the social and economic costs are manageable, that it is wise for humanity to burn fossil fuels like crazy for a few more decades, since the costs of measures to curb CO2 emissions would probably be greater than the benefits for future generations of a cooler planet.

But what if these models are wrong? What if you are too optimistic? What if there is a 5% or 1% or 0.1% or 0.001% chance that the higher temperatures we bake in the cake will be much more expensive than we think for future generations?

Do you feel happy

What if there is a turning point beyond which our economy and civilization can no longer function? How sure are you that some future people will act in time to avert an accident? Do you feel happy punk?

My gap year ends in August, but no college degree is needed to realize that our remaining 1.5 ° carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments are not adding up. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/1virpuOyYG

– Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 23, 2020

A society can – with costs – anticipate an increase in the average daily maximum temperature from 90 to 105 degrees. But could someone live or work in a climate where temperatures regularly reach 130 degrees?

Deniers to climate change often create the uncertainty of these scientific models as if it were a reason to do nothing. Indeed, insecurity is a reason to do more and take out a little insurance to ensure that our children, grandchildren, and still unborn generations live in a peaceful, prosperous world instead of a living hell.

I agree with Greta Thunberg: we should pretend that we love our children. I do not pretend to know how hot it will be or how much the adjustment will cost. However, I know that we don’t have the right to play with their lives, and not when the probable costs of completely moving away from fossil fuels are manageable.

It is time for Steve Mnuchin and the rest of the climate-defenders to learn some fundamental economic aspects that fully take into account all private and social costs of unrestricted carbon burning. BlackRock knows.

Inaction shouldn’t be an option. The federal appellate judge Josephine L. Staton, in her violent opposition to Juliana, wrote: “It is as if an asteroid was rushing to Earth and the government decided to shut down our only defense. The government insists, bluntly, that it has the absolute and uncontrollable power to destroy the nation. My colleagues throw up their hands. “

Greta Thunberg may not have a doctorate or job on Wall Street, but she has common sense: “I’m here to tell you that unlike you, my generation won’t give up without a fight. “

