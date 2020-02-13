Netflix recently released a new documentary called Who Killed Malcolm X? World premiere examining the alleged forces that killed the charismatic Muslim leader. As a result, a new investigation into the murder El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz will start based on the excavated information.

Who killed Malcolm X? is the passion project of Washington-based writer, documentary filmmaker and Imam Abdur-Rahman Muhammad from DC, and opens the locks on the alleged conspiracy of the Nation of Islam to silence Malcolm X after angering the group’s leader, the Hon , Elijah Muhammad by commenting negatively on the murder of President John F. Kennedy.

The documentary shows how tense the relationship between El-Shabazz and the NOI was, which led to a possible exile and a split that separated many. When El-Shabazz cultivated a deeper connection to his Muslim faith, he began to elevate himself as a leader within the black community and abroad as a speaker and activist. The documentary points to signs that NOI members from a mosque in Newark, New Jersey may have been responsible for the murder of El-Shabazz because he had unspoken but largely understood how to kill him.

The explosive details of the documentary prompted Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance to reopen the 1965 case, since this month marks the 55th anniversary of El-Shabazz’s death. Vance’s office sent NPR an emailed statement explaining their intentions to investigate the murder again.

“District Attorney [Cy] Vance met with representatives of the Innocence Project and related attorney on the matter,” the statement said.

The Innocence Project is a group that works on behalf of illegally sentenced people to relieve the people. Muhammad Abdul Aziz, formerly known as Norman 3X Butler, was one of the three men accused of carrying out the order and works with the group while consistently claiming that he has nothing to do with the murder.

Khalil Islam, formerly Thomas 15X Johnson, and Mujahid Abdul Halim, formerly Talmadge X Hayer, are the other two men convicted of the crime. Halim said that Islam and Aziz have nothing to do with the murder, and named four other people who have almost disappeared from public life.

A scary thing from Who Killed Malcolm X? It is a general renunciation of former NOI members that many Malcolm X felt like they were above many other members, although he never publicly stated it. There was also apparent reluctance on the part of some Muslim leaders to discuss the case on camera and tell Abdur-Rahman Muhammad to leave the matter alone.

Photo: Getty