Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a radio show that is heard by over 100 radio stations nationwide. The producer Amber hosts the show every evening from 7pm to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars like Luke Combs, Dan Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and more!

We just announced that our new Country RISERS flavor is the Cadillac Three. These guys are real, extremely nice, talented and will be big stars. It’s so much fun watching our Taste of Country RISERS climb the ladder of fame. Artists such as Brett Young, Riley Green and Caylee Hammack were all Taste of Country RISERS and have indeed achieved new levels of awareness.

Who do we need to know? Who have you been jamming with lately who you think will be the next big thing in country music? Tell us who your new favorite artist is!

Watch the Cadillac Three Live: