advertisement

Who is where at the Grammy Awards 2020? Press play above to take a look at the map for Music’s Biggest Night.

Dan + Shay will be chairmates with their colleague 2020 Grammy Awards nominees Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and rapper Meek Mill, all of whom also perform during the show. If they lean over the aisle on Sunday evening (January 26), they can chat with H.E.R., comedian Dave Chappelle, Sheila E, Common and Bebe Rexha.

Little Big Town comes close to quadruple Grammy-nominated Yola and her producer, Dan Auerbach, along with comedian Jim Gaffigan, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. In front of them are 2020 Grammy Awards presenter Shania Twain and Gary Clark Jr., who will be sitting next to actor Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

advertisement

Little Big Town and the company will all be an aisle from the nominated, presenter and performer Brandi Carlile of the 2020 Grammy Awards, who will be sitting in front of Lana Del Rey. Rappers 21 Savage and Young Thug, DJ / producer Diplo and singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers are also nearby.

Also featured in the 2020 table with Grammy Awards: presenter Keith Urban, who will be near Stevie Wonder and Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and nominees Brothers Osborne, who will be sitting near Cardi B.

Although national superstar Taylor Swift is on the 2020 Grammy Awards placement list – behind Beyonce and Jay Z, before Lil Nas X and alongside K-pop megastars BTS – she has decided not to attend the award ceremony. Swift reportedly also planned an unannounced performance at the event, which has been scrapped.

The 2020 Grammy Awards are scheduled for Sunday (January 26).

The Boot stays up late for the most popular country winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Readers can watch us by going back to TheBoot.com for the latest Grammy headlines, like The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

Grammy Awards Rewind: see your favorite stars at past ceremonies

.

advertisement