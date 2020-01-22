Who is Tiggy Pettifer? Find out all about Baby Archie's Godmother

advertisement

Fans really wanted to know more about it Tiggy Pettifer and Mark dyer after being revealed to be Baby ArchieGodparents.

Tiggy, 54, is Prince HarryNanny. It was hired by Prince Charles 1993 and continued to work for the royal family after his divorce in 1996 Princess Diana, However, she is said to have caused a stir in the royal family when she reportedly called 35-year-old Harry and his brother. Prince William, “My Babies” and was reportedly seen smoking cigarettes near the children.

But still Harry loved Tiggy no matter what. He invited her to Windsor Castle to see how his son was baptized in July 2019. At the time, some speculated that Tiggy Archie’s godmother might be because she attended the event but was a royal correspondent Victoria Murphy said that could not be the case.

“She is still very involved in the lives of William and Harry. She was obviously a big part of her upbringing, and she is very close to them and stays close to them, so it was always very likely that she would have been invited anyway – even if she hadn’t been a godfather, “Victoria said earlier on the Royal Box.” So, although it could be a clue, it couldn’t be a clue. “

“But we know with certainty that she is a very important figure and that is probably why Archie remains an important figure,” she added.

You can tell it was a big moment when Harry Meghan, 38, finally introduced Tiggy. He is said to have done it when he and the Duchess of Sussex met. The couple seemed to have understood it, because Tiggy was also there for the wedding of the royal couple in May 2018.

“Tiggy really went through everything,” said the royal commentator Omid Scobie once said. “When Harry got engaged to Meghan, she was one of the first close people in his circle to congratulate them and meet Meghan personally.”

Plus, Prince William, 37, loves them too! “Both boys have very close relationships with her, just like their children. All Cambridge kids know Tiggy – she is a familiar face and it was really nice to see her at baptism, ”he added.

Hopefully you can say that you know Tiggy a little better now.

