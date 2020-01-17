advertisement

The FBI arrested three suspected members of an armed neo-Nazi group called The Base, which hopes to trigger a racial war in the United States, officials said Thursday.

The arrests took place a few days before a gun rights rally in Virginia, which is expected to attract thousands of people.

The Counter Extremism Project (CEP), a non-profit, impartial organization that tracks extremist groups, and the Anti-Defamation League characterize the group:

– The basis is an “accelerating group that promotes the establishment of (the) anarchy and can then” impose order out of chaos “.” The CEP says the base is trying to train members to fight the race and get inspiration from the book. “Siege” by neo-Nazi James Mason.

– The base was launched in 2018 by Norman Spear, also known as Roman Wolf. According to the CEP, both names are believed to be pseudonyms. According to the Anti-Defamation League, members of the base present themselves as vigilant soldiers who defend the “European race” from a broken “system” that is infested with Jewish values.

– The base organized training camps in North America on weapons and military tactics and distributed manuals on “terror attacks by individual wolves, bomb production, counter-surveillance and guerrilla warfare”.

– “The Base” is the English translation of al-Qaida, although it is not clear whether this was intended and whether there are other similarities between the two.

– The network is also present in Europe and Australia, said CEP. Although the members mainly organize online, presence in the real world has increased, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

