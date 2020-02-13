MP Rishi Sunak has been appointed the new Chancellor of the Exchequer in Boris Johnson’s recent reshuffle.

The 39-year-old politician has been a Tory MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire since the 2015 general election.

His seat had previously been occupied by former Tory party leader and Secretary of State William Hague.

Mr. Sunak was the chief secretary of the Treasury after being selected for the role in July last year and replacing Liz Truss.

During the 2019 election campaign, he represented the Conservative Party in television debates for the BBC and ITV.

He won 64 percent of the vote for his seat and secured a majority of 27,210 votes in the December elections.

Rishi Sunak arrives at 10 Downing Street when the Prime Minister begins his first major reshuffle in the cabinet since the Conservative election victory last year

(Image: Peter Summers / Getty Images)

Mr Sunak supported Britain’s exit from the EU during the referendum and voted for Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

He was born in Southampton, Hampshire and studied at Winchester College, where he was the head boy.

He later studied philosophy, politics and economics at the University of Oxford and received a first.

Mr. Sunak is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of the Indian billionaire Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Mr. Sunak was appointed Chancellor after Sajid Javid’s resignation.

He resigned after a dispute with Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his closest associates.

It is believed that Mr. Johnson had planned to keep Mr. Javid as Chancellor during today’s reappointment – but the former Chancellor quit after he was reportedly asked to fire all of his senior staff if he wanted to stay in the Treasury.

The bomb came after long-standing rumors of tension between Mr. Javid and Prime Minister’s closest adviser, Dominic Cummings.

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid gave up the role sensationally during today’s reshuffle

(Image: Getty Images)

A source close to Mr. Javid said: “He rejected the Chancellor’s job.

“The prime minister said he had to fire all of his special advisers and replace them with special adviser number 10 to make a team of them.

“The Chancellor said no self-respecting minister would accept these conditions.”

The news of Mr. Sunak’s appointment came shortly after Mr. Javid’s resignation was announced.

Get the latest news first in the free Manchester Evening News app.

Download it here for your Apple or Android device.

The MEN email newsletter also gives you an overview of the most important articles that are sent daily to your inbox. Subscribe here

And here you can follow us on Facebook