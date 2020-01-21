Who is Regis Philbin's wife Joy Philbin? Long-time spouse of the TV host

advertisement

For the past 50 years Regis Philbin and woman Joy Phibin (born senese) lived a life full of love and happiness. Since closing the knot in March 1970, the famous television host and his wife, the actress, have made their two daughters Joanna (46) and JJ (45) incredible adults and have continued their successful careers in Hollywood and on TV.

As Regis, 88, as a moderator of Live! With Regis & Kathie Lee who ended up going to Live! With Regis & Kelly, Joy also appeared on television and in films for over two decades. In 2005, the auburn beauty appeared in Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous with her husband. Previously in her marriage, Joy was also seen in 1985 Malibu Express and 1992 Night in the City.

Chris Pizzello / AP / Shutterstock

In addition to funny cameos in blockbuster hits, Joy has often recorded a cohost in her husband’s earlier hit morning show. When she didn’t travel the country with Regis – who is also the father of daughter Amy, 59, and of late son Daniel, from his first marriage to his ex-wife Catherine Faylen – Joy was at home and brought up her two beautiful daughters.

Now that their elders, Regis and Joy, are spending their years marrying and retiring. In January 2020, the longtime lovebirds rarely appeared at Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles. Joy and Regis all smiled when they went to the Hollywood hotspot for a date night.

After their entertaining outing, sources from the vicinity of the prominent power couple, who are preparing to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in March, reported to Closer Weekly about their enviable love story.

“Regis and Joy always celebrate their wedding, but 50 years is a long time,” said the insider Closer exclusively. “They love Craig’s, it’s an integral part of it. It’s not far from their Beverly Hills apartment. Their actual anniversary is March. I think they’re planning something bigger with close friends and family.”

Peter Brooker / Shutterstock

They also gave adorable details regarding the former Who will be a millionaire? the host’s love for his stunning wife.

“Regis adores the floor on which Joy walks. They are really best friends. Everyone loves Regis and Joy, they are great company, they have great stories and they complement each other perfectly, ”added the source. “It’s one of Hollywood’s longest marriages and a true love story.”

It should be Regis and Joy!

