Who is on the 2020 Country Mega Ticket? Here is the full list

The 2020 Country Mega Ticket comprises 12 country headliners and almost two dozen performances. The concert bundle special has just been announced in its entirety and contains several acts that fans did not know were on tour in 2020.

Tours by Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Brooks & Dunn, and more have been revealed in the past few weeks and months. Luke Bryan announced his Proud to Be Right Here Tour on Thursday (January 16), announcing that Morgan Wallen and others will be accompanying him on the road this spring and summer.

Brooks & Dunn’s comeback, Rascal Flatts’ farewell, and Chris Young’s trekking with Scotty McCreery were some of the other summer country tours announced in January. A full list of tours involved in the 2020 Country Mega Ticket can be found below. Click on each tour to see a list of dates and participating venues.

The 2020 Country Megaticket will be sold on the official Megaticket website on January 24th at 10:00 a.m. By purchasing the mega ticket, fans can guarantee the same seats at every show at a participating venue. It’s also the first chance to get tickets to concerts that will be sold out in 2020.

View all 2020 Country Mega Ticket Tours:

Brad Paisley (tour with Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett) – dates TBD

Brooks & Dunn Reboot Tour (With special guests)

Chris Young Town is not big enough tour (with Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith)

Jason Aldean We Back Tour (With Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver)

Kenny Chesney Chillaxification Tour (With Michael Franti & Spearhead)

Lady Antebellum Ocean 2020 Tour (With Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae)

Luke Bryan is proud to be here Tour (With Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack / Runaway June)

Old Dominion 2020 We are Old Dominion Tour (With Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce)

Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour (with special guests)

Sugarland Tour (with special guests) – dates TBD

Thomas Rhett Center Point Road Tour (With Cole Swindell and Hardy)

Tim McGraw Here on Earth Tour (With Midland and Ingrid Andress)

