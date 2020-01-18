Who is Matt Lubick? Meet the new Huskers offensive coordinator National Sport

advertisement

Meet Matt Lubick, the new Nebraska offensive coordinator:

Family roots: He is the son of former Colorado state coach Sonny Lubick. Matt First’s coaching job in 1996 was to work as his father’s assistant. From 2001 to 2004, he returned as a Rams wideouts coach. Matt’s younger brother Marc is an assistant coach at the Buffalo Bills.

Away from coaching: After the 2018 season, Lubick resigned as Washington’s co-offensive coordinator to draw attention to a career in business. He was the director of university relations in the State of Colorado and worked for Canvas Credit Union.

Wideouts background: Lubick coached broad recipients at most of his coaching stations. Football Scoop named him Wide Receivers Coach of the Year in 2012.

Before coaching …: Lubick wanted to be a dentist. He told GoHuskies.com in 2017 that he had trained as a dentist but was burned out in his final year and wanted to give coaching a chance.

Relationship with Frost: He and Scott Frost trained together in Oregon. Lubick was a coach at Wideouts when Frost was the offensive coordinator, and was promoted to the offensive coordinator before the 2015 Alamo Bowl when Frost took over as head coach at UCF.

Coaching career

2017-18: Co-offensive coordinator / wideouts trainer in Washington

2016: Oregon offensive coordinator / wideouts coach

2013-15: Oregon Wideouts trainer

2010-12: Duke wideouts coach

2007-09: Arizona State Defensive supports coaches

2005-06: Ole Miss wideouts coach

2001-04: Colorado State Wideouts coach

1999-00: Oregon State Defensive supports coaches

1997-98: San Jose State Wideouts coach

1996: Cal State Northridge fends off coaches

1996: Colorado State Graduate Assistant

1991-94: Western Montana State (defensive back)

