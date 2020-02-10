Madison Prewett got her bachelor’s degree from the start Peter WeberEye. The 23-year-old landed the first one-to-one appointment of the season and quickly became one to watch.

Although the date may have been at the beginning of the season, it did not mean that it was meaningless. In fact, it was probably one of the most important when 28-year-old Peter Madison took his parents’ vow with him to the renewal ceremony.

She has been in the background throughout season 24 of The Bachelor – until now. As a result of Monday, February 10th, the couple will leave at a different time – this time to explore the fishing village of Pucusana in Peru. But how much do we know about Madison?

Here is a quick overview:

1. Religion is clearly very important. In her Instagram biography it says: “Dear, be a voice for the voiceless and always stand up for what you believe in – Proverbs 31: 8 | Romans 5: 8. “Many of her captions are also verses from the Bible.

2. It is not your first time on TV! In 2018 she appeared on The Price Is Right. She shared many highlights of the year on Instagram, including a video with the presenter on stage Drew Carey,

3. In a not too surprising turn, Madison took part in Miss Alabama Teen USA in 2014.

4. Basketball is her first love, according to her ABC biography. A quick look at her Instagram profile will confirm that since she was the MVP of her high school team.

5. She works as a recruiter for foster parents and hopes to open an orphanage in the future.

Throughout the season, the pilot has been dealing with so much drama that Madison has stayed away – which is definitely a plus for him.

“Of course I’m just someone, yes, I want to see the good in everyone. I want to give everyone the benefit of the doubt,” said the Bachelorette Alum recently Jenny McCarthy in an interview. “And that came back to bite me a little with this kind of experience. … After watching the [Alayah] episode, I said, “Are you kidding?” I did my best! “

The Bachelor is broadcast on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

