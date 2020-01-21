advertisement

The rumor has been in the press today that Josiah Scott, the (now former) MSU Spartan from Hamilton, Ohio, is on the list of attractive prospects that could soon fill a secondary development space. For the time being we are still speculating about football betting, but young Scott definitely deserves a closer look.

His announcement on December 30 that he would forfeit his senior season at MSU and join the NFL version was a surprise to many. Josiah’s fervent desire, as a high school child, was to be a defender of the state of Michigan. A smaller child who at the time attracted a long afro raised eyebrows in the beginning despite having a scholarship. At 5-foot-10 he is apparently too short, even for a DB. And with 171 pounds, some have even called him “thin”.

But wait until you see him play!

Scott is a hawk, with seven interceptions, 25 pass-break-ups, two forced clumsiness and 98 tackles in three seasons. He started 30 games since he joined MSU in the spring of 2017. There he quickly switched from starters to the ESPN Freshman All-America team. His teammates have given him the nickname ‘The Gnat’. As a freshman he played in 12 games, recorded 30 tackles, 10 break-ups, two interceptions and forced one awkwardly.

His second season was complicated by a knee injury during training, so he missed the first eight games of 2018. Scott managed to play in the last five games, with a total of two interceptions, seven break-ups and 13 tackles a year.

As for his junior year, Josiah finished with 52 outfits, three interceptions, six steps defended, one forced clumsy and one awkward recovery. Add to this the All-Big Ten second team honors that have been voted by the media. The final count of his Spartan career is 95 total tackles, six interceptions and 22 defended passes.

MSU coach Mark Dantonio, who commented on Scott’s draft decision, said the talented cornerback “helped our defense become one of the best in the nation when he was on the pitch.” The cornerback publicly thanked Dantonio and the entire coaching staff of MSU and admitted that “my lifelong dream is to play in the National Football League.”

Josia has a family background with a passion for football. He is the youngest of four Scott boys, all football players. The two oldest, Isaiah and Joshua are now football coaches in the Cincinnati area, while Elia is a linebacker on Mount Union. They were all trained in the back yard by their father, Oliver Scott, himself a remarkable high school athlete. Oliver, 59, received a scholarship to Ohio University, but gave up because of a conflict with the new Bobcats coach.

Training four strong boys to become soccer players was Oliver Scott’s “revenge”. His youngest and smallest, can still prove to be the one with the smartest career in the coming years.

