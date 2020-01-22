Who is Bonnie Raitt? Details on the Grammy award winner

advertisement

We all have a story and Bonnie Raitt definitely has an interesting story to tell. She was born in November 1949 to parents John Raitt and Marjorie Haydock in Burbank, California. Her father was a Broadway star and her mother was a professional pianist, so the music was in her blood.

Bonnie, 70, started to improve her talent when she learned to play the guitar at a young age. But instead of taking lessons, she taught herself and rehearsed a little every day. She quickly learned how to play slide guitar, a technique widely used by blues musicians. Essentially, you place an object on the strings of your instrument to create a new sound.

“I’m glad I was selected for my slide guitar playing, which is not that difficult.” I didn’t take guitar lessons, but I just like how it sounds, almost like the human voice, ”Bonnie once said to Pitchfork. “With a slide guitar, you just hang this piece of glass on your hand. It’s a really nice instrument because it is so responsive that you only slide back and forth with your hand.”

“But I’m glad people think I’m an asshole,” the singer continued. “I’m a rock’n’roller and I’m an R&B and a blues woman. I don’t do fairytale music, although I love Celtic music and sensitive music. There is a balance between ballads and damn songs.”

Bonnie has changed the music industry with her unique style. She has had great success with her album Nick of Time and has won 10 Grammys in her career so far.

“I hope people really appreciate the music I made,” she said. “I want to inspire many people to be active and give something back. I hope I’m an honest person who clears up my mess when I was an idiot. I have a lot of people to support and lots of reasons so I can’t let up. I just want to be as good as I can. “

