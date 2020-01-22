Who is Baby Archie's Godfather Mark Dyer? Prince Harry's friend

advertisement

Since Baby Archie When he arrived in May 2019, royal fans wanted to know who the father was Prince Harry and mom Meghan Markle would choose as a small bundle of godparents of joy. Well, according to Us Weekly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been appointed Mark Dyer and Tiggy Pettifer (born Legge-Bourke) as the godfather and godmother of her first royal child.

While tons of fans remember Tiggy (54) as Harry (35) and brother Prince WilliamMany are still wondering who Mark is. If the red-haired guy looks a little familiar, it’s probably because Archie’s godfather has been associated with the royal family for many decades.

In fact, the 53-year-old Mark first made connections to the royal monarchy when he became an adjutant Prince Charles many years ago. When he entered the Prince of Wales as royal rider until the mid-1990s, Mark quickly established a close relationship with William, 37, and Harry. After the death of her mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, he even became a mentor to the royal brothers.

Harry and Mark have undoubtedly maintained their friendship in the last years of their lives. In 2010, the beloved duke served as a usher when Mark tied the knot with his wife Amanda Kline, Harry also returned the favor when his son’s godfather served as a usher during his royal wedding to Meghan (38) in May 2018. Mark’s son Jasper was even selected as a page boy!

The founder of the MDM Bars and Pubs management company and Harry continue to prove that their friendship is the real deal after the Duke and Duchess choose the longtime buddy as their son’s godfather. According to the exciting news, a source near the royal palace gave a possible reason why Mark – who is also a trustee of Harry’s charity Sentebale – was chosen for the royal role.

“Harry was the gatekeeper at Mark’s wedding to his wife Amanda Kline in 2010 and now he wants to do something official to his lifelong mentor to honor the support he has given him all his life,” the insider recently told RadarOnline.com.

The news from Archie’s godparents comes weeks after Meghan and Harry announced that they would officially resign as senior members of the royal family. Aside from a few changes, the royal couple shared the news of its plans to split the time between Britain and North America to raise its adorable son.

