The UN health agency said on Wednesday that it would extend its worldwide emergency label for the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but said the sharp drop in cases was “extremely positive”.

The latest outbreak was first identified in August 2018 and has since killed more than 2,300 people in the eastern DRC, an area where several militia groups operate.

“As long as there is a single case of Ebola in an area as unsafe and unstable as the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, there is potential for a much larger epidemic,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

Bats serve as natural hosts for numerous viruses, including the Ebola virus, the Nipah virus, coronaviruses such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and respiratory syndrome in the Middle East (MERS), as well as the novel coronovirus 2019.

| Photo credit: S.Thanthoni

However, the WHO said it downgraded the national and regional risk of the disease from very high to high, while keeping global risk low.

Mr. Tedros also expressed hope that the emergency, on the advice of the WHO Emergency Committee of International Experts, could be lifted within the next three months.

In July last year, the World Health Organization declared it an “emergency of public concern for public health” – a term that gives WHO more powers to limit travel and increase resources.

Mr Tedros, who will travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Thursday to meet President Felix Tshisekedi, said Tuesday that only three cases had been reported last week.

For the epidemic to be declared over, no new cases need to be reported for 42 days – twice as long as the incubation period.

Last year, she was identified as a health emergency a few days after a patient in the provincial capital Goma was diagnosed with the virus – the first case in a large urban center.

More than a month earlier, the WHO reported that the virus had spread to Uganda for the first time.

The Ebola virus is transmitted through contact with blood, body fluids, secretions or organs from an infected or recently deceased person.

The mortality rate is generally high and, according to the WHO, is up to 90 percent in some outbreaks.

This is the second worst outbreak of the disease since 2014, when around 11,000 people died – mainly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Efforts to curb the current outbreak have been hampered by attacks on health workers and conflicts in the east.

The WHO said in November that it had displaced 49 workers from the Beni region in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo because of the uncertainty.

The Beni region, which spans the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, has been repeatedly attacked by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group, which, according to activists, has massacred more than 300 people since October.

