advertisement

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a radio show that is heard by over 100 radio stations nationwide. The producer Amber hosts the show every evening from 7pm to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today’s top stars like Luke Combs, Dan Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert. In the event that you don’t want to progress anymore

It’s been such a crazy season with more ups and downs for some teams in the NFL. I can’t believe the Tennessee Titans are a win from the big game! It will take my team, the Carolina Panthers, a few years to get it right again, so I adopted two new teams this year. The Titans and the Packers are the ones I’d love to see in the big game, with the Tennessee Titans ultimately winning.

No matter who wins, this is a great NFL playoff season and I can’t wait to see what happens in the end.

advertisement

Who are you rooting for this weekend in the NFL playoffs?

See 8 country stars with serious football backgrounds:

advertisement