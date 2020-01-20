Who are Eugene Levy's children? Meet Dan Levy and Sarah Levy

advertisement

I love dad! Eugene Levy gets along with his children, Daniel “Dan” Levy, 36 and Sarah Levy, 33, both on and off the screen. In an earlier interview, the actor from Schitt’s Creek revealed why it is so difficult for him to grow up with his children.

“It was a normal relationship,” Eugene, 73, told People. “Yes, I would ground him. The thing was for us, if you crossed the line there would be some kind of punishment. This is how I was raised and how I raised my children. ‘

Some people may disagree with how Eugene raised his children with his wife Deborah Divine But at the end of the day, he saw great results. “It worked!” Enthused the father of two. “Because frankly we’ve never had a problem with our kids. It was fun when they got older because then they made us laugh. There have been more times that Daniel made us laugh than ever before, when I made someone laugh. “

Instead of forcing their children to act, Eugene and Deborah decided that it was best to remove Dan and Sarah from the limelight. This way they could have a more normal upbringing and decide which career path is best for them.

“It is special to raise children in a sensational environment,” said the American star. “Toronto is just a normal city. You could grow up with all the options available to you what you want to do. We didn’t want them to be involved in the show business. The irony, of course, is that they both went into acting – and now we’re all in a show together. ‘

The show Eugene refers to is Schitts Creek. He worked with his children for the entire run of the popular sitcom and they were all nominated for the 2020 SAG Award. When the event occurred, Eugene walked the red carpet with his children by his side and later gave a speech to Dan.

