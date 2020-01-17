Who are Carol Burnett's children? Meet the daughters Jodie, Erin and Carrie

advertisement

Annie Star Carol Burnett was at the top of the world when she adopted her three children – Jodie, Erin and Carrie – into her life. However, everything soon changed for the actress when her youngest daughter died of pneumonia as a result of lung cancer in 2002 at the age of 38.

“I think of her every day,” Carol, 86, revealed to the man. “She never leaves me … I just feel her.” Losing Carrie wasn’t easy for the mother of three. It was particularly difficult for them because they had very similar personalities.

“She was very interested in people,” said Carol. “She has never met a stranger. I think it’s in our genes … [to know] that you can make someone a day by being kind. ‘

“She also liked to write. Once she was in New York and it was winter and the homeless came and asked for money. She said, “I’ll give you $ 10 if you tell me your story.” She collected these stories and wrote about them, “added Carol.

Carrie was as sweet and caring as her mother. No wonder the star of the Carol Burnett Show, who directed her own series for eleven seasons from 1967 to 1978, is so popular. Everyone couldn’t get enough of the TV personality because it was very entertaining and funny.

“In the 1990s, Carol realized that people love my show. I am proud of my show. Let us at least acknowledge it and start declaring it appropriate. ‘ Wesley Hyatt, Author of The Carol Burnett Show: So glad we were this time, Closer Weekly said earlier.

“It was very consistent in what it was going to do. It was aimed at a middle-class audience who felt comfortable without being intellectually or morally offended. I don’t think they tried to make the audience feel uncomfortable, as is the case with some comedies these days, ”he added. “And there was a lot of love: Carol’s love for her audience and her guest stars and everyone in the crew, and they loved her back. What comes out more than anything else is that there is a show that loves people and loves people. “

Scroll down to learn more about Carol's three children!

